Tenth-seeded Columbia College women’s basketball was just one step short in its 89-84 loss against seven-seed Rio Grande in the NAIA Tournament opening-round semifinal.
There were seven lead changes and 16 ties in a neck-and-neck battle between the Cougars and Red Storm.
In the first quarter, Columbia was the slightly better team, leading 19-16. The Cougars edged the Red Storm in rebounds 14 to 9 and second-chance points 7 to 2.
After the first 10 minutes, Rio Grande took control from the Cougars.
Mackenzie Dubbert gave Columbia a sense of hope in the final minutes, though. The sophomore nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 3:08 left in the game, putting the Cougars up 81-80. It was Columbia’s first lead since Peyton Crowe’s 3-pointer with 4:42 left in the second quarter.
Following Dubbert’s 3-pointer, the Red Storm’s Chyna Chambers made a layup with 2:18 left. Rio Grande held its lead for the remainder of the game.
Heading into tonight, Rio Grande was averaging 94.8 points per game. Columbia was unable to contain the nation’s leading offense. The Red Storm made 36 of 74 from the field and 7 of 16 beyond the arc.
“Honestly, they're way better than a seven-seed,” Columbia College coach Taylor Possail said. “They were underrated in my opinion, and I thought we were underrated for that matter. We battled them and gave them our all.”
Meanwhile, the Cougars converted 32 of 70 field goals and 6 of 19 from deep.
Columbia was led offensively by Mallory Shetley, who scored a team-high 23 points. Shetley notched her 32nd double-digit scoring game this season.
“She was our best player and performed as such tonight with 23 points,” Possail said. “You need your All-American to go score and she did. And she showed up time and time again and got tough bucket after tough bucket.”
Providing support on offense was Dubbert, who registered 20 points and went 7 of 12 from the field.
“Mackenzie (Dubbert) was so good tonight,” Possail said. “She keeps showing up in big games and that was her first national tournament game because her freshman year COVID canceled it. Last year, she had a torn ACL. She missed the entire season. So tonight was actually her national tourney debut. And what a debut, 20 points for her. I mean she was great inside, outside she was running the floor.”
Clare Shetley was the tone-setter for the Cougars on defense, collecting 10 boards, including six in the first quarter.
“Her (Clare Shetley) rebounding early was really important,” Possail said. “The kids ends up with double-digit rebounding again. She had a big 3 to start the game. Just in general, just a really gritty performance from her. Even with the foul trouble, she finds a way to impact the game. What a career for her at Columbia.”
The Red Storm’s Ella Skeens was unstoppable, recording a double-double —29 points and 10 rebounds.
“An All-American (Skeens) stepped up in this game and made a big play,” Possail said. “You need to tip your hat to her and say she's a good basketball player. And tonight her 29 points, they needed all 29. We threw a lot at her and she continued to make plays. She plays so hard, the whole team was really hard. Rio as a team they just go, man.”
Friday was Possail’s last game at the helm of the Cougars program. In his final season, Columbia went 26-7 and won the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
“You look back over the last five years and it went so fast,” Possail said. “I think the thing I'm most proud of is we fought every day. We played our tails off every day, we gave maximum heart and maximum mobility. I'm really proud of the program that we built. And I'm really proud of the program where it's at.
"Five years is quick, but I'm leaving proud and excited about what we've accomplished over the last five years.”