For the second time this week, Columbia College women’s basketball forward Clare Shetley recorded a double-double.
Shetley scored 14 points and picked up 13 rebounds in the Cougars' 87-60 victory against Missouri Valley.
“I knew I had to get a lot of boards again and so just went in and did my best to get my rebounds and then a couple points wasn't too bad,” Shetley said.
In Shetley's double-double against William Penn, she finished with 14 points and 11 boards.
“She has averaged double digits on the rebound this year,” Columbia coach Taylor Possail said. “And so Clare looks like a better rebounder tonight, which I think she is when she wins the boards 15 to six versus (Missouri Valley center Ana Arroyo) and so that's a big deal for us because Arroyo usually scores all her points off offensive rebounds.”
Just like its game against Grand Valley, Columbia struggled in the first quarter. Missouri Valley finished the first quarter with five offensive rebounds and the game tied at 14.
“They beat us on the boards in the first quarter tie game,” Possail said. “We won the rebounding edge the next three quarters and our strength really is 3-point line is something we work on everyday.”
The Cougars were 6 of 17 on 3-point shots, while the Vikings were 2 of 17.
Three Columbia players led the team with two 3-pointers: Allison Stiers (2 of 2), Shetley (2 of 4) and Mackenzie Dubbert (2 of 4).
While she didn’t hit any 3s, Mallory Shetley led the Cougars offensively scoring 22 points.
“I was trying to get to the rim like I know I'm good at,” Mallory Shetley said. “Go to my strengths and really just getting into them because I wasn't getting into them. They were for sure gonna block me because that girl (Arroyo) was really big and she's very athletic.”
Mallory Shetley was 8 of 10 on free-throws, leading both teams in shooting from the line.
Columbia’s 19 of 27 free-throw shooting along with 50 rebounds helped them to a comfortable win.
“Mallory did a wonderful job, continuing to spin and move and put 25 (Arroyo) in weird spots,” Possail said. “And Clare did a wonderful job of picking her spots that these kids know that, so they buy in on the defensive end.”
The Cougars held Missouri Valley’s main threat Arroyo to seven points and six steals, though she did block five shots.
“I thought we were pretty dang good for probably 28 to 32 minutes tonight, eight to 12 minutes I'd like to have back,” Possail said. “I think they want to and our goal is always to get to 40 minutes, but you don't want to have a 40 minute game in November."