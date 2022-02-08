Columbia College women’s basketball dominated in all facets of play in its 72-37 victory over Stephens College. The Cougars won their 30th straight game against the Stars in a streak that started with their 78-43 win over Stephens on Jan. 10, 2009.
It was a team game offensively for the Cougars on Tuesday, as three players finished with double-digits in points. Mallory Shetley scored 13 points, and Abby Backes and Peyton Crowe scored 12 each.
“That’s one thing that we talked about a lot,” Columbia College coach Taylor Possail said. “I thought, when you look at our victories this year, we’ve had that great balance. When you take a look at our losses, we haven’t gotten that done. So that was something that we really stressed after Saturday and yesterday is that we need to get back to everyone doing their job.”
Ten of the 11 participating Cougars made it on the scoreboard.
“I thought that balance was huge,” Possail said. “And that when you say everyone besides one, and that one had a couple great looks, I’ll take that every game and that shows on the scoreboard when you have that.”
Columbia’s offensive ability was matched by its defense. The Cougars held the Stars’ top-scorer Allison Moore scoreless. Moore is 11th in the American Midwest Conference with 261 points in 18 games.
“No. 10 (Moore) is their heart and soul, she’s a good player, man,” Possail said. “It was a goal of ours, and our girls bought in defensively. To only give up 37 points in a college basketball game is difficult to do.”
Two players who paid dividends for Columbia on defense were sisters Mallory and Clare Shetley. The pair combined for 15 rebounds, two blocks and a steal.
“When they’re really good on the boards, we’re really good,” Possail said. “And because they’re so skilled with the basketball, it’s not like a normal big rebounding, and they got to look for an outlet. Those two could be the outlet themselves when they rebound. It changes everything.”
After a solid night on offense Saturday, Mallory Shetley kept the trend going against Stephens. She collected 2 offensive boards and six assists.
The Cougars totaled 10 offensive rebounds, leading to nine second-chance points.
It wasn’t a blowout in the beginning. The Stars were up 14-13 after 10 minutes. Stephens’ Marveen Ross scored the team’s first 12 points and finished with 22.
“We had a strategy coming in, and (Ross) exploited that,” Possail said. “We tweaked how (we) were guarding the middle of the zone, and it made it a lot more challenging for her. She had to work a lot harder for her buckets, but kid is a good player, and she made us respect her tonight.”
Tuesday’s game was Possail’s final regular season meeting against the Stars as Columbia’s coach. Possail announced Jan. 31 he was stepping away from the program to focus on his family.
In five seasons, he is 10-0 against Stephens, including a 111-31 win on Feb. 22, 2020, which is the largest margin of victory in the history between the two.
“I think this is probably, in my time here, the best Stars team.They’re competitive,” Possail said. “They play very hard for (Stephens coach Andre Bell), and I have a feeling that it’s going to continue to be more and more difficult the rest of the way. But if we continue to play our ball, I think that we can continue to hold on to that series.”