Columbia College’s women’s and men's track and field teams finished Day 1 of the American Midwest Conference Outdoor Championships atop the standings.
The Cougars’ women’s team scored 84.5 points, which has them 22.5 points ahead of second-place William Woods.
On the women’s side, Katelyn Conner won the triple jump with a mark of 34 feet, 10½ inches. While she was the only gold medalist in the Day 1 finals, Columbia piled up the points with a number of second- and third-place finishes.
Also for the Cougars, Lilly Ashrafzadeh qualified first in two events — the 200-meter dash semifinal and 100 semifinal.
Ashrafzadeh finished the 200 with a time of 26.05 seconds and the 100 in 12.46.
Meanwhile, Columbia’s men’s team posted 49.5 points, sitting 2.5 points above Missouri Baptist in second.
Two of the Cougars’ men’s track and field athletes won individual events — Alexander Dukes and Sam Markey.
Dukes won the 10,000 with a time of 31:54.91.
Markey finished first in the javelin, registering a distance of 152-4.
Columbia’s 4x800-meter relay team won its event with a time of 8:10.25.
The Cougars' men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete on the second day of the AMC Outdoor Championships starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.