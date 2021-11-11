In a tight defensive battle, top-seeded Columbia College women’s soccer were crowned American Midwest Conference champions for the seventh consecutive time after defeating No. 2 seed Harris-Stowe State 1-0.
Macie Lucas’ goal was the decider in a match that was neck and neck until the second half. Greta Haarmann’s long ball into Lucas’ path set her up for an easy goal past Hornets keeper Lisa Pietz.
“I thought they fought hard, we just didn’t put one in and we were awfully close,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “And then finally, Macie broke through like she has all year and she put the big goal away, so that was a bit of a relief.”
There were a plethora of chances for the Cougars before Lucas’ 64th minute strike finally broke the deadlock.
“We just tried to play in the offensive half all night and get the second goal, just never happened, but it needs to happen,” Klein said. “Shutout took care of us.”
The Hornets focused on stopping the Cougars’ Jewel Morelan, who is Columbia’s leading goal scorer this season with 14 goals.
“You know, that’s probably the most physical women’s soccer game we’ve had all year,” Klein said. “And they clearly intended to make life difficult on Jewel, that was their primary target tonight.”
Columbia and Harris-Stowe had an even, physical first half in which the Cougars picked up two yellow cards.
Columbia goalkeeper Kate Marshall picked up a yellow card in the 32nd minute. Marshall rushed out of the box and made a hard tackle on Hornets midfielder Rosa Schellman, which prevented Harris-Stowe from scoring on an open net.
Defender Abigail Meyer was the second Columbia player to be shown a yellow card in the first half.
Meyer’s 39th minute yellow card led to starting midfielder Brooke Schneider slotting into the back four.
“You know she (Schnieder) got the hat trick a game or two ago,” Klein said. “She’s playing really strong soccer.”
In the second half, the Cougars took complete control, finishing the half with 11 shots to Harris-Stowe’s zero.
“I thought our effort in the second half was unreal,” Klein said. “I thought the girls were committed to finding a way to win the soccer game.”
Columbia had three second half shots before Lucas’ winner.
“If it took to the 64th Minute, I think we were feeling mad on the bench,” Klein said. “We’re like, ‘Why is this happening?’ We felt like we created a lot of chances.”
On the defensive side, Allison Lloyd’s second half performance helped Columbia immensely.
“She really stepped up, won some balls, held them in the second half,” Klein said. “Got a lot of crosses and carried the ball forward.”
After the Cougars’ championship victory, AMC Championship awards were announced.
Columbia’s award winners were Morelan, who received conference player of the year; Lucas, who won freshman of the year; and forward Maddy Schrader, who won newcomer of the year.
The Cougars begin NAIA Tournament play Thursday. Their opponent will be announced 11:15 a.m. Monday during the NAIA Women’s Soccer Selection Show.