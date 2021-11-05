Columbia College women’s soccer controlled the ball for pretty much the entire match, keeping Central Baptist’s defense on their heels all game in the American Midwest Conference quarterfinal in Columbia.
The No. 13 Cougars defeated the Mustangs 11-0 as Brooke Schneider scored a hat trick for Columbia.
“I tell you what, I mean, we've been waiting for that (Schneider hat trick) for a while, like Brooke is such a good player,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “And she's had nagging injuries for first couple years here and has consistently been in the lineup, but she's really an important piece that makes us a better team and we know she's strong in the air.”
Schneider was smooth on the ball throughout the match. Klein believes the Cougars' No. 9 has settled into her midfield role.
“Hit two really nice goals from distance tonight,” Klein said. “I think she can be a big piece as we move forward.”
Another Columbia player who had an impressive performance was Emilia Zolesio.
Emilia netted a goal, was the provider for two scores and had a busy night in the midfield.
“She looks like a professional,” Klein said. “She's moving so well, her touches are so clean. She's got such energy and she's really just got a fiery personality.”
Not only was Emilia excellent on offense, she did well intercepting the ball from Central Baptist.
Delfina Zolesio, Emilia’s sister, bagged a brace in the Cougars’ onslaught of the Mustangs.
“She plays on the wing usually and she hadn't had a lot of success scoring goals this year,” Klein said. “But that was big for her to get on the board a couple times tonight.”
As a team, Columbia got off to a fast start, scoring five goals in the first 18 minutes of the match.
“The girls, I mean, executed so well,” Klein said. “The movement was so good on set pieces, I think we scored five or six goals off of corner kicks tonight.”
While Columbia may have scored six of their 11 goals in the second half, Klein gave his rotation players opportunities for the final 45 minutes.
“The next group came in and did the same they executed as well,” Klein said. “So really pleased overall with tonight's performance.”
Outside of the Zolesio sisters and Schneider, the Cougars goal scorers were Greta Haarmann, Reese Hamilton, Maddy Schrader, Claire Innes Jewel Morelan.
Columbia peppered Central Baptist with shots all night. The Cougars had 39 shots, while the Mustangs had zero.
On the flip side, Columbia didn’t have to make a single save all night through three keepers, while Central Baptist goalkeeper Bailey Walerczyk made 11 stops.
“We want to continue these next two matches and duplicate what we did tonight. You know that you're not going to score 11 goals very often,” Klein said. “But that style of soccer is going to win a lot of soccer games and keep us in games and keep us in big games.”