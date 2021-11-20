Top-seed Central Methodist women’s soccer's pressing was too much for second-seed Columbia College’s defense in the NAIA opening-round final.
The Eagles (21-1, 5th ranked NAIA coaches’ poll) defeated the Cougars (18-3, 13th ranked) 2-0 on Saturday.
Columbia’s best scoring chance occurred in the 19th minute. Macie Lucas took a close range shot that was saved by goalkeeper Grace Reynolds.
“It would have been awesome for Macie to finish that one in front of the goal in the first half,” Columbia College coach John Klein said. “Overall, I rate this up there with the best women's soccer seasons that we've had in the last 10 years.”
The Eagles had a plethora of chances throughout the match thanks to their accurate passing and skillful dribbling.
Andrea Villar’s headed goal in the 21st minute proved to be the winner.
It was a very physical game, which saw eight yellow cards dished out by the referee. Three yellow cards were handed out at halftime.
After the whistle blew for halftime, Columbia’s Emilia Zolesio Fernandez Blanco was sent off after a tense exchange of words between both teams’ coaches and players.
“Emilia reacted, and she'd already had a yellow, so she got a red,” Klein said. “I mean they got what they wanted out of that, I thought that was poorly handled by the officials.”
Emilia wasn’t the only individual given a warning at halftime, CMU’s Villar along with an Eagles assistant coach received a yellow, too.
“Not having Allison (Floyd), the red, the mysterious red card on Emilia at halftime, both those were also key factors in us not being able to compete quite as well as I would have hoped,” Klein said. “But it doesn't matter, it's up to the next 11 girls. The girls fought hard, I just wanted a little bit more in the offensive zone and we just didn't quite get that.”
CMU outshot Columbia 26-2, 13 in each half for the Eagles.
“I mean, it's their pressure and their ability to control the ball and keep attacking,” Klein said. ... “They kept us pinned in and we really couldn't find a way behind them.”
The Cougars’ forward duo of Lucas and Jewel Morelan was held scoreless for the first time in nine matches.
Columbia’s 4-0 victory against University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Oct. 13 was the last time neither Lucas or Morelan were on the scoresheet.
“I really did think Macie and Jewel would find just a little more opportunity,” Klein said. “Width wise we weren't able to get really high in the attack. Bell (Isabella Govero) and Delfina (Zolesio Fernandez Blanco) weren't quite as effective as they were against Jamestown.”
Marcella Helena’s goal for CMU in the 84th minute sealed the deal, ending the Cougars’ stellar season.
“It was an outstanding soccer season,” Klein said. “Another conference championship, another conference tournament championship, only four losses and all to top eight opponents and we were in all of those games.”