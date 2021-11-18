In a game that saw goals aplenty, Columbia College women’s soccer came out on top against Jamestown in the NAIA National Championship opening-round semifinal. The second-seeded Cougars defeated the third-seeded Jimmies 5-2 on Thursday.
Columbia (18-3, No. 13 NAIA coaches’ poll) and Jamestown (18-2-1, No. 23) were in an even battle at Battle until Grace Winegar’s 19th-minute goal.
Emilia Zolesio Fernandez Blanco‘s corner met a Cougars player, who took a shot that was deflected. Off the tipped chance, Winegar scored a volley from outside the box.
Thirty-eight seconds after Winegar’s splendid goal, Jewel Morelan added another for Columbia to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Columbia carried on with its attacking intent, scoring three goals in the second half.
Macie Lucas continued her goalscoring run, with goals in the 58th and 65th minute.
Lucas has now scored six goals in the past three games.
Lucas’ second goal came after defender Abigail Meyer intercepted the ball and passed it to Lucas.
“Abi (Abigail Meyer) committed and helped us win balls and helped us for the most part play in the offensive half,” Columbia coach John Klein said.
Lucas’ second goal put Columbia up 4-1 with only 25 minutes left.
“Macie got a big goal,” Klein said. “I thought Jewel was dangerous.”
Maddy Schrader added the final goal for the Cougars in the 69th minute.
Even though Columbia outscored Jamestown handily, it was a far more competitive game. The Jimmies outshot the Cougars 16-13, but Columbia had more shots on goal, 9-7.
Columbia’s defense did its best to prevent Jamestown from scoring. The Jimmies had eight shots before their first goal, a Kamryn Fiscus score off a corner in the 52nd minute. The goal cut the deficit to one.
It was Fiscus’ 10th goal of the season.
After Columbia hit back with three goals, the game was more or less over for Jamestown.
Cassandra Diaz netted a consolation goal for the Jimmies in the 79th minute, her 16th goal this season.
“Just a good, hard soccer team that only lost one game on the year, and they came here believing they were gonna win the game,” Klein said. “That game can, could probably go a different way on another day.”
During the first half, two Cougars walked off the pitch with injuries, Allison Floyd and Isabella Govero.
“I thought Belle (Isabella) Govero was very good in the left corner in that match,” Klein said. “She got some terrific crosses for us. Then she got injured, wasn’t able to come back in the second half.”
Klein is unsure if Floyd or Govero will return for Saturday’s opening-round final match against top-seeded Central Methodist (18-1, No. 5).
“I thought that was a really good attacking game for us,” Klein said. “We created a lot of chances. You know, I’d love to see that same performance on Saturday.”