Down 12 points at halftime, Columbia's afternoon did not get off to a memorable start. The Cougars closed in on Science and Arts of Oklahoma but fell short of a comeback in an 80-75 loss.
Finding themselves in an early 11-2 deficit, it looked like things were going to get out of hand quickly.
"Not very good ball movement," Columbia coach Taylor Possail said "We had opportunities that we struggled to make."
Columbia relied heavily on 3-pointers for the majority of the game, playing catch-up until midway through the third quarter. Shooting 11 for 25 from the 3-point line was one of the team's bright spots.
"The 3-point shooting got us in a rhythm," Possail said. "In that third quarter, we did a really nice job hitting the right shots."
The Cougars were able to find shots from the arc throughout the game.
An early uncontested 3 from the wing by guard Mackenzie Dubbert was one of four she made throughout the match. Finishing with 15 points, Dubbert also recorded four rebounds and five assists.
Guards Abby Backes and Peyton Crowe were the other two Cougars to record 3-pointers, with Backes putting in three and Crowe matching Dubbert with four.
Forward Mallory Shetley was a major contributor to Columbia's offense as well. Leading the team with 22 points and recording eight rebounds and five assists, Shetley was a constant threat in the paint and opened things up for her 3-point shooters.
Even as the Cougars took the lead 68-66 for the first time, turnovers and fouls continued to haunt their performance. Columbia turned the ball over another 12 times in the second half, and fouls resulting in free throws prevented the group from pulling away. The Drovers shot 25 free throws compared to Columbia's 10.
"Just not very good composure," Possail said. "There were moments where we have to go make a play and we couldn't."
Even with the team's miscues, the Cougars kept coming back and took the Drovers down to the wire. Forward Claire Shetley struggled to knock down many shots, going 3 for 7, but led the team with 15 rebounds and also recorded four assists and five steals.
"I'm always so proud of this group," Possail said. "They play with heart and passion. (Claire) plays her a-- off every game."