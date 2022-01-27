Columbia College women’s basketball suffered a heartbreaking defeat after Lyon College’s Katie Turner hit a jumper at the buzzer to give the Scots a 73-71 win Thursday in Batesville, Arkansas. It was Columbia’s first loss in conference play.
Lyon (17-4, 9-1 American Midwest Conference) overcame a 10-point halftime deficit and leapfrogged Columbia for first place in the conference.
The Cougars (16-5, 9-1) struggled offensively in the second half, shooting just 9-26 (34.6%) from the field.
Senior Clare Shetley recorded a double-double and led the Cougars in scoring with 15 points, while grabbing 14 of Columbia’s 28 rebounds.
The Cougars will try to bounce back against William Woods at 1 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.
Cougars stay hot against Lyon, extends winning streak to five
Columbia College men’s basketball team continued its stellar play with an 83-62 road win against Lyon in Batesville, Arkansas. The Cougars (13-10, 7-2) rode a lights out shooting effort with strong defense to a comfortable victory.
Columbia made life miserable for Lyon, forcing the Scots to shoot just 22 of 60 (36.7%) from the field. The Cougars have held opponents to less than 40% shooting in four of the past five games.
The Cougars shot 34 of 62 (54.8%) from the field, including a 13 of 28 (46.4%) effort from beyond the arc.
Tony Burks scored 20 to lead Columbia in points, going 8 for 14 from the field and 3 of 6 from deep.
Chima Oduocha registered a double-double for the Cougars, adding 15 points and grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds.
Columbia looks to keep it rolling against William Woods at 3 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.