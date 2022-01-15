DeLaney Horstman had 19 points from the bench, and Columbia College women's basketball defeated Harris-Stowe 64-50 on Saturday in St. Louis.
The Cougars (14-4, 7-0) have won five straight games.
Horstman, a freshman out of South Callaway, also tallied six rebounds and a steal in 21 minutes on the court.
Allison Stiers led Columbia's starters in scoring, totaling 13 points.
Columbia hasn't been defeated in the regular season against an American Midwest Conference opponent in 12 games, a streak dating back to Jan. 23, 2021.
The Cougars will return to the court against Central Baptist at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Burks notches 19 as Cougars take care of Hornets
Columbia College men's basketball defeated Harris-Stowe 71-55 behind a 19-point night from Tony Burks in St. Louis.
Burks went 7 of 13 from the field and made all four of his shots from the free-throw line.
The Cougars (9-10, 4-2) have won back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 2.
Cole Gerken and Collin Parker also had double-digits points for the Cougars with 11 and 10, respectively.
Columbia's next opponent is Central Baptist at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
Stars struggle on the road
Stephens College basketball fell to Williams Baptist 85-51 in Walnut Ridge Arkansas.
The Stars (6-7, 2-4) have now lost five straight games in American Midwest Conference play after opening with two wins.
Five different Eagles players had 10 points or more. They were led by senior guard Taylor Freeman.
Alexis Scott-Windham led Stephens in scoring with 11.
The Stars will next face Cottey College at 1 p.m. Monday on the road in Nevada.
Bowling
Columbia College bowler Katyn Fischer is in seventh place after the first day of play at the Kegel/ISBPA Collegiate Classic in Addison, Illinois.
Fischer had a high total of 246 in her third game of the day. Four of her five games were above 200 for a Day 1 total of 1,064. She trails Mount Mercy's Jenna Williams at 1,194.
Katie Leonard sits in 38th place for the Cougars at 942. Jordyn Czerw is in 86th at 865.
The Cougars are 16th with a first-day total of 4,448. Wichita State leads the event at 5,228.
The Cougars will return to the lanes for the final day of the competition Sunday.