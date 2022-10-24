Columbia College women's basketball played for the first time this season, traveling to Macomb, Illinois, to face Division I opponent Western Illinois. The Cougars gave the Leathernecks a scare late but ultimately fell 70-57.
Western Illinois started off slow, with Columbia building a quick 7-2 lead, but the Leathernecks finished the quarter on a 23-12 run to take a six-point lead. The Cougars were stifled in the second quarter, scoring just seven points on 1-of-8 shooting, putting them in a 40-26 hole at halftime.
The Leathernecks had their hands full in the second half, as the Cougars outscored Western Illinois 16-15 in the third and inched closer in the fourth. Columbia cut the deficit down to just seven in the fourth quarter after an Allison Stiers 3-pointer, but that was as close as the game got. Western Illinois held the Cougars to nine points in the final eight minutes to secure the 13-point win.
Columbia gave the Leathernecks fits offensively, holding Western Illinois to 35.5% shooting and 25% from beyond the arc. The Cougars, meanwhile, shot 36.2% from the field and 29.6% from deep.
Peyton Crowe led the Cougars in scoring with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting and went 2 of 5 on 3-pointers. Mallory Shetley also scored in double figures for CC, putting up 12 points.
Columbia's first regular-season game tips off at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia, where the Cougars play Central Christian College of the Bible.