Columbia College women's basketball played for the first time this season, traveling to Macomb, Illinois, to face Division I opponent Western Illinois. The Cougars gave the Leathernecks a scare late but ultimately fell 70-57.

Western Illinois started off slow, with Columbia building a quick 7-2 lead, but the Leathernecks finished the quarter on a 23-12 run to take a six-point lead. The Cougars were stifled in the second quarter, scoring just seven points on 1-of-8 shooting, putting them in a 40-26 hole at halftime.

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

