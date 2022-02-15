Columbia College women’s basketball started off the week with a big 77-69 win over Health Sciences and Pharmacy in a battle of two top-four teams in the American Midwest Conference.
The Cougars officially secured a top-2 seed in the AMC tournament with the win.
Columbia College (21-6, 14-2) started the game hot offensively, going on a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it 11-0 run that forced the Eutectics (18-10, 10-6) to call a timeout just a minute and a half into the game. The Cougars hit their first four 3-point attempts and looked to be running away with it, but the Eutectics were able to battle back and make it a 21-15 game after the first quarter.
The second quarter kicked off and was all Columbia. The Cougars settled in and moved the ball much better, scoring in the paint with ease, and continued their attack from beyond the arc, culminating in a 25-point second quarter.
“I think you saw in the first half a Pharmacy team that look tired because of our running,” coach Taylor Possail said. “I think offensively we have a lot of weapons, and when we were really flowing, those things happen for us.”
Three Cougars scored in double figures, but sophomore Mackenzie Dubbert was the star, scoring a team-high 27 points on 8-14 shooting. Dubbert also shot 6-11 from beyond the arc.
“She was aggressive,” Possail said. “She put it upon herself and she was in a great game tonight. It cannot be understated how valuable she was. And it wasn’t just her offense though. Defensively, she was very good.”
The Eutectics, despite trailing by 20 at half, did not go away. Health Sciences tightened up defensively and, led by first team all-conference guard Grace Beyer, who scored 38 points. The Eutectics kept chipping away and had the lead down to four with just under four minutes to play.
“I thought we got comfortable when we shouldn’t have gotten comfortable,” Possail said. “I thought that was really our biggest issue.”
The Cougars made several defensive stops down the stretch and picked up their offensive effort to survive a furious rally from the Eutectics.
“Late in the year, I told my team you cherish every victory.You cherish every win,” Possail said. “People are gonna go on runs and it’s, ‘Do you panic or can you settle back in?’ and I’m kind of happy it happened because now we had opportunity to handle some adversity and bounce back the way we needed to.”
The win was the final home contest of the regular season, but the Cougars still have two games on the road this week.
“We’re gonna have to play a 40-minute game. Twenty minutes on the road late in the season isn’t gonna be enough,” Possail said. “Fortunately, it was enough tonight at home, but we’re gonna have to put together a 40-minute game both Thursday and Saturday to finish off the season in the right way.”
Columbia College will be back in action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Conway, Arkansas, against Central Baptist.