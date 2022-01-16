Columbia College women's bowling competed in the second and final day of the annual Kegel/ISBPA Collegiate Classic in Addison, Illinois.
The team placed 35th overall of the 57 schools competing, scoring 7,756 collectively on the week. The Cougars scored 4,448 on Sunday.
A highlight from the week was in the women's individual competition, with standout Katyn Fischer placing 11th out of 342 contestants. She scored a total of 1,064, including a 246-point outing in the third game.
Columbia will next hit the lanes in the Bronco Open on Jan. 29 in Hastings, Nebraska.