Columbia College women’s golf finished 11th in the first day of the Midwest Intercollegiate after posting a team score of 57-over 345. It was the first of two rounds at the tournament.
Central Oklahoma leads the event at 24 over.
Individually, Lillian Knipfel was the top finisher for the Cougars, shooting a12-over 84 and tying for 31st. Haleigh Berrey finished tied for 43rd with an 86, Emily Strunck finished tied for 47th with an 87, Carson Hall shot an 88 which placed her in a tie for 54th and Cassidy McAlpine finished the day tied for 84th after shooting a 95.
Two Central Missouri players, Nicole Rallo and Claire Solovic, share the lead on the individual leaderboard at 3 over.
Round 2 of the tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Bolivar.
Stephens softball snaps eight-game losing streak against William WoodsMonday’s doubleheader between Stephens and Harris Stowe was less a matchup between two conference opponents and more of a 1946 Baseball Bugs conga line, with the Stars scoring a combined 45 runs to sweep the Hornets.
Game one saw the reserves for the Stars come out early with all but two of the 17 players who played scoring an RBI. Lauren Huskey, Irissa Olveda, Clara Pyle and Anabel Throckmorton each had 3 RBI, while Kalea Baker and Mariah Thibodeaux each had two on their way to a 26-4 victory.
Although the story of the game wasn’t pitching, Pyle (2-2) went the distance on the mound, giving up six hits and four earned runs.
Zaria Palmer pitched 4⅓ innings for the Hornets, giving up all 20 hits for 26 runs, with 22 of them earned. Caitlyn Chandler pitched the final two outs.
In the second game, the Stars put their starters back in and quickly sprung out to a 10-0 lead going into the bottom of the third. The Stars scored four more runs in the fourth and five runs in the fifth on their way to a 19-2 victory.
Lindsay Picha pitched a complete game for the Stars. She earned her first win of the season, allowing six hits and two earned runs.
Harris Stowe went back to Palmer for game two, where she allowed 10 more hits, 14 runs, 10 of them earned, in the span of four innings. Kyra Sanders came in for the final inning, allowing four more hits and five more runs.
By taking both losses in the doubleheader, the Hornets’ losing streak extends to 40 games while the Stars break their eight-game losing streak, improving to 5-11 overall and 2-2 in conference play.
Stephens returns home at 3 p.m. Thursday for a doubleheader against Principia College.