Columbia College women’s golf finished ninth out of 16 teams in the Midwest Intercollegiate. The Cougars were the only NAIA school in the NCAA DII tournament.
Columbia improved on its Day 1 score by 17 strokes, shooting a 40-over 328 to finish the tournament at a 97-over 673. The Cougars jumped two spots on day two.
Emily Strunck and Haleigh Berrey led the Cougars after finishing tied for 33rd. Strunck shot a 7-over 79 and finished the tournament with a 22-over 166. Berrey shot an 80 and also finished with a 166. Lillian Knipfel shot an 83 and finished with 167 which put her in a tie for 38th and Cassidy McAlpine tied for 77th after shooting an 86, giving her an overall score of 181. Carson Hall shot an 89, leaving her with a final score of 185 and sole possession of 82nd place.
Columbia’s next tournament is scheduled for Monday in the first round of the William Woods Spring Invite in Fulton.
Peltier sets school record as lacrosse drops game to Ottawa
Columbia College lacrosse dropped its Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference matchup against Ottawa 12-9. The match continued a gantlet of a schedule for the Cougars, as Ottawa was the fifth team Columbia has faced this season that has received votes in the NAIA rankings.
Freshman goalkeeper Bryce Peltier made 21 saves and in the process set a new school record for saves in a season at 124.
It was all for naught however, as Columbia (2-5, 1-2) still surrendered 12 goals. Ottawa (3-2, 3-0) had four different players tally multiple goals, including four from Brandon DeMarco.
Columbia had two players, Derek Howard and Tyler Parrott, record a hat trick.
The Cougars were outshot by a wide margin, with Ottawa recording 68 shots to 26 from Columbia. Columbia also turned the ball over 28 times compared to 20 from Ottawa and lost the face off battle 18-7.
The Cougars next game is 6 p.m. Friday in Columbia against Saint Mary.