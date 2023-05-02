Columbia women's golf is heading to the NAIA National Tournament after capturing its second straight American Midwest Conference title Tuesday in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Columbia shot 80-over 656 as a team. All five Cougars finished the final day in the top 10.
Columbia junior Sydney Willingham and graduate student Emily Strunck finished Day 2 of the tournament tied for first at 17-over 161.
Willingham won the tiebreaker on the first hole, earning the Rock Bridge alum her first AMC championship.
Cassidy McAlpine took seventh, finishing three strokes behind Strunck and Willingham. Lillian Knipfel finished in eighth at 26-over 170.
The Cougars will compete in the NAIA National Tournament from May 23-26 in Silvis, Illinois.
Cougars down Owls in AMC Tournament
Columbia softball defeated William Woods 4-1 at Antimi Softball Complex in the AMC Tournament.
The fourth-seeded Cougars (21-17, 15-5) took advantage of two Owls errors. William Woods (19-26, 12-8) starter Jessica Keilholz allowed four runs, but only one was earned.
Ella Schouten earned her 13th win of the season, allowing one unearned run on four hits in a complete-game effort. She struck out seven batters and walked one.
Abigail Pringer added an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to give the Cougars a 4-0 lead.
Columbia next faces top-seeded Cottey at noon Tuesday at Antimi Softball Complex.
Stars' season over
Stephens softball's season ended after losing twice to be eliminated from the AMC Tournament.
The seventh-seeded Stars (16-26, 8-12) dropped their first game to No. 2 Missouri Baptist 11-9. They lost the second to sixth-seeded Williams Baptist 21-10.
Aubrei Roland put Stephens on the board first in Game 1 with a two-RBI double in the top of the first. However, the Spartans (34-16-1, 17-3) scored 10 unanswered runs between the first and fourth innings to take a commanding lead. Trailing 11-5, Stephens scored four runs in the top of the seventh before falling.
In Game 2, Stephens scored eight runs across the sixth and seventh innings to force extras, but the Eagles (19-30, 9-11) scored 11 runs in the top of the eighth to run away with the game.
Anabel Throckmorton, Avery Throckmorton and Ellie Kliethermes each recorded two RBI.