Columbia College women’s basketball beat Missouri Baptist 66-51 on Saturday. The Cougars have won five of their past six games.
Columbia (11-4, 4-0 American Midwest Conference) had four players score in double figures, including 16 apiece from freshman Abby Backes and senior Clare Shetley. It was a career high for Shetley.
The Cougars shot 43.6% from the floor, whereas the Spartans shot just 31%.
The Cougars will next play Stephens College at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road.
CC men fall to Missouri Baptist
Columbia College men’s basketball lost to Missouri Baptist 72-62. The loss puts the Cougars at 8-10 overall and 2-2 in the AMC.
The Spartans edged the Cougars in shooting, converting 44.8% from the field to Columbia’s 43.1%.
The Cougars next play Hannibal-LaGrange at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at home.
Stephens again forced to forfeit, this time vs. Harris-Stowe State
Stephens basketball’s scheduled matchup against Harris-Stowe State was forfeited because of several players in COVID-19 protocols. This is the second game forfeited in a row for Stephens.
The Stars hope to take the court again at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Columbia College.
MU swimming and diving meet against Louisville is canceled
The Missouri men’s and women’s swimming and diving meet against Louisville scheduled for Saturday at Mizzou Aquatic Center was canceled and won’t be reschuduled.
The divers were coming off the four-day Tennessee Diving Invitational in Knoxville, Tennessee. They and the swimmers won’t compete again until MU’s lone SEC dual of the season, a Jan. 29 showdown at South Carolina.