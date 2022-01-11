Columbia College women’s basketball beat Stephens comfortably in a 58-43 victory Tuesday night.
The Cougars are now 13-4 on the season and unbeaten in American Midwest Conference play (6-0).
The Stars are now 6-6 overall and 2-3 in the AMC.
Columbia’s offensive output was mainly produced from its starters, as the bench players scored just seven points. Three Cougars starters scored in double figures, led by Abby Backes’ 15 points.
Stephens’ top scorer was Marveen Ross, contributing 11 points in 33 minutes.
Columbia shot 36% as a team from the floor, whereas Stephens shot 27.9%.
Columbia will next play Harris-Stowe State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Southwell Complex. Stephens will take on Lyon at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Silverthorne Arena.