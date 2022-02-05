Columbia College women’s basketball shot an abysmal 19 of 59 from the field in its 61-50 loss to Missouri Baptist.
While the Cougars had more scoring opportunities, the Spartans were more clinical, converting 16 of 36 field goals.
The loss broke Columbia College’s streak of 31 wins against Missouri Baptist dating back to 2007.
Mallory Shetley was the only player that played well for Columbia (17-6, 10-2 American Midwest Conference) against Missouri Baptist. She finished with a team-high 23 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Shetley made six more field goals than any other Cougar, hitting 9 of 18.
The Spartans’ best offensive player was Tionne Taylor, who scored 25 points and made three shots from beyond the arc.
Jalexis Russell provided a spark off the bench for Missouri Baptist (12-11, 9-4), recording a double-double — 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Outside of their offensive output, the Spartans were the better rebounding team, collecting 39 boards to the Cougars’ 24.
Columbia is back in action against crosstown rival Stephens College at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Southwell Complex in Columbia.
CC men’s basketball drops nail-biter to Missouri Baptist, has win streak snapped
Columbia College men’s basketball suffered a 63-57 defeat on the road against Missouri Baptist, ending its six-game win streak. It was the first loss for the Cougars (14-11, 8-3) since their game against the Spartans (20-4, 12-0) on Jan. 8.
Both teams came in atop the AMC standings, and it was a very defensive game throughout, with neither team shooting above 32% or leading by double digits at any point.
The Cougars shot just 19 of 61 from the field, with Tony Burks leading the way in points with 17. Columbia College also lost the battle on the boards, being outrebounded 46-39 by the Spartans.
Missouri Baptist didn’t fare much better offensively, shooting 16 of 50 and just 4 of 15 from deep. RJ Pair led the Spartans in scoring with 19 points.
Free throws wound up being the difference in the game, with Columbia shooting just 57.1% while Missouri Baptist finished75% from the line.
Columbia College will look to bounce back against Hannibal-LaGrange at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hannibal.
Stephens basketball drops game to Harris-Stowe State
In its first game back on the road since Jan. 15, Stephens fell short of victory for the ninth time in 10 games, losing 70-60 against Harris-Stowe.
The Stars were down 33-19 with 2:51 left in the second quarter but took the lead in the third quarter before relinquishing it back to the Hornets thanks to a 7-0 run by the Harris-Stowe offense.
Although the Stars were able to keep pace with the Hornets, they never got within striking distance of mounting a second comeback, with a steal by Ronne’zja Elliot and subsequent layup by Surina Finnie sealing the game’s ending.
Despite the losing effort, Allison Moore scored 24 points, with 20 of those points coming in the second half. Cedreanna Lee scored 12, while Marveen Ross scored eight.
The Hornetsd’ response came from Finnie, who scored 21 points, while Toree Jackson and Autumn Brown scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Stephens falls to 7-12 overall and 3-9 in AMC play. The road won’t get any easier for the Stars, with the next two games being played against the top two teams in the conference.
Stephens plays at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday across town at Columbia College.