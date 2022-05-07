Columbia College men’s track and field won its fifth straight American Midwest Conference outdoor championship, while the women’s team won its first conference title Saturday in St. Louis.
The Cougars women’s team registered 257.5 points, 68.5 points ahead of second-place William Woods. Columbia won two individual events and two team events.
Sophomore Lily Ashrafzadeh won both individual events for the Cougars.
Ashrafzadeh took the gold medal in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.60 seconds. Her second first-place finish came in the 200, clocking in at 26.22.
Both of the Cougars’ relay teams won their events.
The 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams placed first with times of 49.69 and 4:14.27, respectively.
Columbia’s men’s team took home the title with a total of 206.5 points, 16.5 more than Missouri Baptist in second.
The Cougars men’s team won four track events and one field event on Day 2.
Malachi Jackson took gold in two hurdles events — the 110 and 400.
For the 110, Jackson clocked in at 15.07. In the 400, he finished with a time of 57.86.
After winning the 10,000 run Friday, Alexander Dukes placed first in the 5,000 with a time of 15:27.09.
Charlie Werth also finished first in an event, winning the 1,500 with a time of 3:57.68.
Junior Zane Torreyson was the only Cougar to win a field event on Day 2. He placed first in shot put, recording a distance of 43 feet, 11½ inches.
Columbia’s men’s and women’s track and field teams will compete in the Last Chance Meet onFriday and Saturday in Joliet, Illinois.