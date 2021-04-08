Columbia College women’s soccer made light work of the American Midwest Conference postseason prior to its final matchup with Missouri Baptist at R. Marvin Owens Field on Thursday.
A big part of its dominance was in-form wingers Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco and Jewel Morelan, who were involved in six of Columbia’s 13 goals in the quarterfinal and semifinal.
The Spartans posed a different challenge than the Cougars’ previous opponents, however. For long periods of the match, they completely shut down CC’s two most threatening outlets in open play. So Columbia turned to a different route, but a familiar name, to separate itself.
Delfina Zolesio timed a run to perfection as Abigail Meyer’s free kick from the left wing sailed over the top of Missouri Baptist’s high line. Her run was so well timed, in fact, that she had a free header, which she glanced into the bottom right corner and beyond Missouri Baptist goalkeeper Hanna Harrison.
It was the only goal of the game — and Columbia’s most important of the season — as the Cougars pushed past a resilient Missouri Baptist 1-0 to win the AMC Tournament championship and earn a guaranteed spot in the NAIA Tournament.
“We did what we had to do, what we had been practicing,” Delfina Zolesio said. “And we had been practicing free kicks.”
Missouri Baptist seldom threatened Columbia’s half — let alone Kate Marshall in goal — but stifled the Cougars’ offense enough to make the game interesting to the bitter end.
Delfina Zolesio and Morelan have been menaces in the postseason on the left and right wings, respectively. But the Spartans defended them exceptionally well in the final.
Zolesio had turned every right back in the conference inside out with her tricky feet and startling shift of speed, but she found no joy from Missouri Baptist right back Hannah Leahy, who didn’t put a foot wrong the entire contest. Morelan received similar treatment out on the right from left back Saige Stowers, who never let the Cougars’ top scorer make a threatening run.
“They really did shut down Delfina and Jewel on the wings,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “We weren’t really able to get down the right. They (Missouri Baptist) probably knew we were looking for that space.”
But the Cougars showed they were no one-trick ponies. Meyer — who was a rock at the heart of defense — whipped in an inch-perfect free kick, and Zolesio was there to meet it.
It turned out to be a championship-winning set piece.
“I think I said, ‘Over Delfina’s head,’ because I really wanted it to that back side to Jewel,” Klein said. “But Delfina followed, and a terrific head ball. Just got to it and guided it to that back side.”
The win meant more than just a championship. Though the 13th-ranked Cougars were almost certainly going to receive an at-large bid to the NAIA National Championship with a 14-2 season record prior to the final, they were not guaranteed the invitation. The win put any doubt to rest and qualified Columbia for the tournament’s opening round, which begins April 15.
It was a win that was rarely in doubt despite the close score. Columbia outshot Missouri Baptist 12-4 and had all of the best chances in the game.
Though the first half was an incredibly tight affair, with goalscoring opportunities few and far between, Columbia still had the best of it.
Morelan found a free header from another free kick, which ended up in the arms of Spartans goalkeeper Harrison in the 14th minute, the first shot on goal of the game. Mallory Holzer missed a chance on the half-hour mark, blazing a shot over the bar from 12 yards after a deft flick from Morelan put it directly in her path.
The Cougars came out on top in the second half. The goal, 10 minutes after the break, was the product of a sustained period of pressure.
Natalie Peng and Isabella Govero both had chances inside the box for Columbia and both missed the target high. Two minutes before the goal, Morelan forced an exceptional save from the Spartans goalkeeper from a tight angle on the right.
With their fourth chance of the half, the Cougars didn’t miss, and with the win brought home their seventh AMC Tournament championship.