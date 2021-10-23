Typically, a saved penalty represents a momentum shift — a swing for one side to take over a match.
But by the time Williams Baptist goalkeeper Paige Carlyle guessed the right way to deny Columbia College’s Jewel Morelan, it was already too late. Morelan had already scored one, Brooke Schneider had already fired into the top-right corner and Delfina Zolesio finished a scrappy rebound — all within the opening 15 minutes of the match.
Carlyle’s penalty heroics were merely an afterthought. The No. 13 Cougars waltzed to a 5-0 win in a match that could’ve allowed Columbia goalkeeper Kate Marshall to stop at the concessions stand, finish her food at one of the pitchside park tables and return to her goal without much worry.
The same could be said for Victoria Heus and Elani Mears in the second half.
Chloe Hall’s tidy finish and Morelan’s second rounded out the Cougars’ scoring.
It was Columbia’s ninth consecutive win and fourth in a row by at least four goals. In that stretch, Columbia has only conceded four, while scoring an impressive 37.
It was an easy afternoon for the Cougars. Williams Baptist only amassed two shots on target, limiting the Columbia goalkeepers to a near spectator role.
While Morelan could have had more than a brace, she was a thorn in the side of the Eagles defense. Her linkup play in the No. 9 role gave the Cougars options going forward and created opportunities throughout the match.
Creativity in the midfield was also key to Columbia’s dominant performance. Two assists each from Zolesio and Cielo Rivera out of midfield prompted the Cougars to a strong showing in midfield, where the Eagles never got a foothold.
One silver lining on a dour day for Williams Baptist was the saves from Carlyle and second-half goalkeeper Thayane Leal. Without those saves, the Eagles would have conceded many more than five.
Columbia hosts crosstown rival Stephens College at 7 p.m. Tuesday at R. Marvin Owens Field.