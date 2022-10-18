The Columbia College women's soccer team has won eight straight matches ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Stephens College.
Kickoff between the Cougars and Stars is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Battle High School in Columbia.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Columbia College women's soccer team has won eight straight matches ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Stephens College.
Kickoff between the Cougars and Stars is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Battle High School in Columbia.
The Cougars are 9-3-1 overall and 4-0 in American Midwest Conference play this season. Last year, Columbia won 11 straight regular-season games, finishing the season 18-4.
Columbia has outscored its opponents by a combined 38-10 this season. The Cougars are averaging 2.92 goals and 16.1 shots per game and 16.1 shots a game, while their opponents are averaging just 6.8 shots per match.
Stephens enters the match with a 1-11-2 record, but all three of Columbia's losses this season have come on the road.
Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.