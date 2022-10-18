The Columbia College women's soccer team has won eight straight matches ahead of Wednesday's matchup against Stephens College.

Kickoff between the Cougars and Stars is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Battle High School in Columbia.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports Reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jbcdyv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you