There was always hope in the back of Malcolm Elmore's head that he could make it to the pros.
Sure, his school, Central Methodist University, is part of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, an organization much more barren of NFL talent than the NCAA. But some players, such as Hall of Famers Walter Payton, Mel Blount and Buck Buchanan, showed successful professional careers can be done with a NAIA background.
With 28 NFL teams contacting the defensive back during his senior year, Elmore started to believe a rookie deal could be in the cards for him. Until that deal came, however, he'd bide his time and work on his game .
That patience paid off.
Elmore signed an undrafted free agent (UDFA) deal with the New York Giants shortly after last week's NFL Draft ended, a feeling Elmore said this week was "unreal" and something he's "incredibly grateful and thankful for."
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound anchor of the Eagles' secondary tallied 133 tackles and eight interceptions during his four-year career in Fayette, finishing his final season with 58 tackles and a team-high four interceptions. He'll compete for a spot in the Giants' secondary against the likes of Pro Bowlers Janoris Jenkins and Antoine Bethea, among others.
"To be honest, I'm still taking it all in," Elmore said Saturday. "I can't wait to get out there and actually meet everybody in person. We have a new coach (Joe Judge) so I'm sure it's new for everybody, but from what I've seen (this is) an organization that I'm super proud to be a part of."
The Higginsville native lands at a team that has not just signed NAIA alums, but propelled them to accolades at the highest level. Kicker Aldrick Rosas made a Pro Bowl in 2018, four years after winning a NAIA national championship at Southern Oregon, while William Penn (Iowa) alum Damon Harrison was named First-Team All-Pro with New York in 2016 as a defensive tackle.
As an UDFA, Elmore is more likely to move on to training camp and outlast those who only garnered an invitation to rookie minicamp. No roster spot is guaranteed from there, but if Elmore impresses, he could be signed to a 53-man active roster or practice squad at the end of the preseason.
Normally, Elmore would currently be in person at the Giants' training facility in physical competition at rookie minicamp, but the COVID-19 pandemic has shelved those plans league-wide. Minicamp is virtual now, with him and other rookies staying in contact daily with members of the Giants' staff.
"Lot of hours a day on iPads," Elmore said of the experience. "It's just a lot of getting to know the people in the organization, people that I'll be communicating with on a daily basis. (I) work out every day ... condition in the morning, go lift about an hour later and then start any meetings I have for the day."
Members of CMU's coaching staff raved highly about Elmore's potential to stick around for awhile on a NFL roster, citing his work ethic, quick learning skills and talent.
Head coach David Calloway said Elmore's confidence in his game has been instrumental to where he is now, saying Elmore saw himself as talented enough to make it to the NFL when he was an underclassman. Combining that with his reliability and tendency to be a workout warrior made it easy for Calloway to see why Elmore was getting pro scouts to his practices and games.
"What you see is what you get from Malcolm," Calloway said. "He has athletic ability to stick if he can catch with the right situation in special teams and be able to showcase his talent. There's a lot of guys that can play at that level, but it's circumstances beyond their control that don't allow them to stick. If he can get in (training) camp ... he'll bring a lot of attributes to the organization."
Eagles' defensive back coach LaQuentin Black echoed many of those sentiments. A locker room presence that led by example, Black said, he thinks Elmore can make a name for himself if the right fit for him comes along.
"It couldn't have been more deserving to a kid like Malcolm," Black said. "Every scout that came in, they were like, 'Is this kid (for) real?' He's a kid that you don't have to tell him more than once how to be able to do something. He's going to try to make sure he picks it up the first time, and he's going to ask questions if he doesn't know. We just couldn't be more proud of him. Being a defensive back coach, he made my job easy. (I'm) super excited for him."