For the first time in program history, Columbia College baseball is the American Midwest Conference tournament champion.
The Cougars were up nine runs in the seventh, one run away from a walkoff run-rule victory, when Brad Prebay stepped up to the plate with a runner on third. His hit sailed over the first basemen’s head, flirting with the foul line.
Kenny Piper had already taken off from third toward home plate. The ball dropped in play, and the Columbia bench cleared, mobbing Piper as he planted his foot on home plate.
The Cougars booked their place in the NAIA Tournament's opening round by defeating Missouri Baptist 14-4 in the AMC championship game Friday in O’Fallon. They went unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament.
Columbia pulled away late in the game for the rout, but in the first three innings, a much closer affair unfolded.
It took a Kellen Williamson sacrifice bunt, a balk that scored Braden Desonia and homers from Piper and Justin Randle to give the Cougars a 4-3 lead exiting the third.
From there, they cruised to the title.
The Cougars scored once in the fourth , put up five runs in the sixth and added four more in the seventh to end the contest early.
Prebay led the effort with four RBI. Piper and Dalton Bealmer had two each. Delima recorded his sixth home run of the season in the fourth.
Mark Haire got the win, striking out five Spartan batters in 5⅓ innings pitched. Reliever Josiah Imhoff closed the game for the Cougars.
Columbia will begin its national championship bid May 17 at one of nine predetermined campus sites.