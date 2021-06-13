“What you got? Xbox? Playstation?”
“I’ll beat you with the Dolphins."
Children expressed their excitement and some talked a little trash as they got the chance to take individual and group pictures alongside Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Interactions with the three-time all-pro were the highlight of the youth football camp Hill put on with sports camp company FlexWork on Sunday afternoon at Cosmopolitan Park .
There were plenty of Chiefs fans among the 320 campers and their parents who lined up around the park to register for the event, many in jerseys with the names Mahomes and Hill on the back.
One of the campers, 13-year-old Josh Gooch, has a poster of Hill in his room. He said it was awesome that the Chiefs superstar made Columbia one of his camp destinations this summer.
Gooch's dad, Jeremy Gooch, was one of the many parents who tagged along with their kids and watched the camp.
“It’s incredible how one name can generate this much excitement within a community,” he said.
The camp kicked off around 2 p.m., with the athletes separated into 16 different groups by age. Football drills of all types were done as the campers worked to improve their agility, pass-catching and throwing skills.
Hill put his own athleticism on display, racing campers of all ages in cone drills and running routes with them in receiving drills.
Sunday's event was the third camp Hill hosted in as many days and the fourth he has done this summer. The previous two stops over the weekend were in Springfield, Missouri, and Kansas City, Kansas, along with one the previous week in Wichita, Kansas.
Pictures and drills were not the only things the campers got out of the event. Each was given an autographed photo of Hill and a limited-edition T-shirt as well.