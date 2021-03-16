Rock Bridge junior Averi Kroenke was named the Central Missouri Activities Conference's Most Valuable Player when the league named its inaugural All-Conference basketball teams Tuesday.
Kroenke, a Missouri commit, led the Bruins to a 21-5 record, a Class 6 District 8 championship and an appearance in the state quarterfinals. She'll enter her final season at Rock Bridge as one of the state's top seniors next year.
No other local players joined Kroenke on the first team, but Columbia was heavily represented on the second team. Bruins teammates Kyrah Brodie and Mary Primus featured along with Hickman's Sophia Elfrink and Ella Rogers and Battle's Eliyah McCarthy.
Jefferson City's Kay Foster was named the CMAC Coach of the Year.
Boys team
Hickman boys basketball coach Cray Logan was named the CMAC Coach of the Year when the league announced its season awards Tuesday.
Logan, in his fifth season at the helm, led the Kewpies to a 10-12 record and their first win over Rock Bridge since 2013 in February.
His top player, senior Seth Larson, was named to the CMAC First Team. He was joined by two other Columbia prep basketball stars on the team in Rock Bridge's Xavier Sykes and Hudson Dercher.
Three local players also featured on the CMAC Second Team, with two from Battle (Cachao Gianquinto, Tristan Meny) and one from Hickman (Jordan Rooney).
Helias' Desmond White was named the league's Most Valuable Player.