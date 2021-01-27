Mann scored 15 points, Colin Castleton added 13 and Florida beat Vanderbilt on Wednesday night in Gainesville, Fla., for its third straight victory.
Florida was ahead by as many as 22 points, with 9:52 remaining in the second half, but Vanderbilt pulled to 71-65 after making a three straight 3-pointers.
Back-to-back layups by Scotty Pippen Jr. cut Florida's lead to 73-69 with 37.7 seconds left, but Vanderbilt didn't make another field goal the rest of the way. The Gators hit enough free throws down the stretch, 5 of 8, to seal it.
Noah Locke and Tyree Appleby each had 12 points and Scottie Lewis, who missed the previous four games, added 10 for Florida (9-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference). Mann, coming off a career-high 24 points against Georgia, and Locke each had three of the Gators' 10 3-pointers. Florida has won six straight in the series.
Pippen and Dylan Disu combined to score 50 of Vanderbilt's 71 points. Pippen scored a career-high 32 points plus five rebounds and six assists. Disu had 18 points and eight rebounds. Vanderbilt (4-8, 0-6) made just 12 field goals through the first 30 minutes but finished 25 of 58 for 43%.
Florida is scheduled to play at No. 11 West Virginia on Saturday. Vanderbilt will attempt to snap a six-game losing streak on Saturday against South Carolina.
South Carolina 83, Georgia 59: Keyshawn Bryant had his first double-double of the season and South Carolina's defense smothered Georgia in the Gamecocks' win in Columbia, S.C.
Bryant finished with 19 points, a season-high 10 rebounds and a career-best tying three steals. Jermain Couisnard added 18 points, AJ Lawson scored 12 points and Justin Minaya 10.
Bryant scored all his 11 first-half points during a 21-4 run that gave South Carolina (4-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) the lead for good, and made it 32-19 when Lawson hit a 3-pointer with 3:17 left before the break. Andrew Garcia made a layup to trim Georgia's deficit to 41-35 with 16:38 to play. Cousinard answered with a 3-pointer before Bryant made two free throws and Minaya hit a 3 in an 8-2 spurt, and the Bulldogs trailed by double figures the rest of the way.
Freshman K.D. Johnson scored 13 points and Garcia finished with 10 for Georgia (9-6, 2-6).
The Bulldogs made six of their first 13 shot and led 14-8 after Sahvir Wheeler hit a jumper with 11:33 left in the first half, but shot just 28% (15 of 53) the rest of the way. The Gamecocks defense contested jumpers, challenged shots at the rim and forced three Georgia shot-clock violations. The Bulldogs made just 4 of 26 from 3-point range in their lowest scoring game of the season.
Bryant, a 6-foot-6 junior who missed most of December and half of January for undisclosed reasons, is averaging 22.0 points in four games since returning.
South Carolina snapped a three-game skid.
Arkansas 74, Mississippi 59: JD Notae scored 19 points to lead Arkansas to a victory over Mississippi in Fayetteville, Ark., for its third straight win.
The Razorbacks closed the first half on a 10-4 surge for a 37-25 halftime advantage and led by double digits the rest of the way. A 12-2 run made it 53-33 with about 10 minutes left.
The Razorbacks (13-4, 5-4 Southeastern Conference) have won nine of their last 12 games against Ole Miss (8-7, 3-5).
Notae was 4-of-11 shooting and made three of Arkansas' seven 3-pointers. He averages 13.7 points and led the Razorbacks in scoring for the fifth time this season. Davonte Davis added 14 points and Justin Smith had 10.
Devontae Shuler scored 19 points for Ole Miss. Jarkel Joiner had 11 points and Luis Rodriguez 10.
The Rebels missed 15 straight 3-point attempts and finished 1 of 16 from long range. It was a season low in scoring since their 65-62 loss at Dayton on Dec. 19.
Ole Miss plays at Georgia on Saturday for its second of four straight road games. Arkansas, which has played just four home games this season, will host Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Top 25
(16) Florida State 81, Miami 59: Malik Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds, RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds and Florida State routed short-handed Miami in Tallahassee, Fla., for its fifth straight victory.
M.J. Walker and Sardaar Calhoun also had 11 points apiece for the Seminoles (10-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Florida State trails only Virginia (7-0) in the ACC standings.
Walker made 5 of 6 shots from the floor, and Calhoun was 4 of 6 shots.
Osborne has been a reserve in all of Florida State’s games and has now scored in double figures in three of his last four games.
Isaiah Wong scored 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting for Miami (6-9, 2-8). Anthony Walker and Kameron McGusty each had 13 points.
The Seminoles shot 32 of 62 from the floor. The Hurricanes shot 20 of 54.
Florida State used a 12-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 54-33 with 11:06 left. The Seminoles led by 24 points, at 71-47 late in the game.
(20) Virginia Tech 62, Notre Dame 51: Nahiem Alleyne led four Virginia Tech players in double figures with 15 points and the Hokies rebounded from their previous road loss to control cold-shooting Notre Dame in Lubbock, Texas.
Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts had 14 points each and reserve Hunter Cattoor scored 13 for coach Mike Young’s Hokies (12-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were coming off a 78-60 loss last Saturday at Syracuse.
Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points to lead the Fighting Irish (5-9, 2-6), who saw their two-game winning streak end. The guard scored just five points after intermission as the Irish, who shot 32% in the first half, finished at 36% for the game.
Virginia Tech, playing without suspended second-leading scorer Tyrece Radford, built 15-point leads twice in the first half, the second time on Aluma’s three-point play with 3:24, and Notre Dame never got out of the hole. The Hokies led 50-35 on Mutts' basket with 12:37 to play and 62-47 late.
The Hokies shot 33% in the first half but took a 31-22 lead to the locker room behind Cattoor’s 12 points on 4-of-5 3-point shooting. Hubb scored 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, but the rest of the Irish were a combined 2 of 15.
(17) Creighton 85, Seton Hall 81: Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Seton Hall in Newark, N.J.
Marcus Zegarowski added 18 points, and the Bluejays (12-4, 8-3) used a 14-2 run over the final 2:57 to steal one from Seton Hall (9-7, 6-4).
Graduate transfer Bryce Aiken scored a season-high 21 points and Myles Cale had 18 of his 20 in the first half to lead Seton Hall.
For most of the night it appeared the Pirates would avenge a 36-point loss this month to Creighton, but the Bluejays switched to a zone in the second half and it turned the game.
Creighton did not take its first lead in the second half until Zegarowski hit a 3-pointer with 1:07 to go for an 81-79 edge. The Pirates tied the game on a layyp by Takal Molson with 51 seconds left, but Ballock nailed his seventh 3-pointer to put the Bluejays ahead for good.
Seton Hall had a chance to tie it with eight seconds to play, but Shavar Reynolds' off-balance 3-pointer was not close.
Seton Hall shot 66% (19 of 29) and got 18 points from Cale in taking a 54-44 halftime lead. Creighton had to hit 10 of 15 from beyond the arc and shoot 53% to be within 10.
The 54 points were a season high for any half for the Pirates, and the 19-of-29 shooting matched an effort against Penn State earlier this season.
(13) Ohio State 83, Penn State 79: E.J. Liddell scored 22 points, including the tie-breaking free throws with 59.7 seconds left, and Ohio State held off Penn State in Columbus, Ohio.
The Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) squandered a 12-point first-half lead but rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second for their second consecutive victory and fourth in five games.
Liddell hit four clutch free throws in the final minute, sealing it with two from the line with a second to play. Zed Key went 5 for 5 from the field and converted his only free throw to finish with 11 points for Ohio State.
Kyle Young also had a perfect shooting night for the Buckeyes, scoring 10 points on 3 for 3 from the field and the free throw line before fouling out with 5:01 left.
Seth Lundy paced Penn State (5-7, 2-6) with 26 points.
Penn State, whose season has been peppered with COVID-19 related postponements — including this game, originally set for Jan. 6 — dropped its fifth straight road game. Rust showed through from the opening tip, as the Nittany Lions had two airballs among their first nine shots.
But sloppy Ohio State play and scrappy defense helped Penn State grab the momentum at the end of the first half, as Jamari Wheeler notched two steals within the final 30 seconds, getting the Nittany Lions within four to end the half down 43-39.
The Buckeyes committed 17 turnovers that led to 23 Penn State points.
Penn State hung tough throughout the second half, off the shooting of its lone sophomore, Lundy, whose 26 points were his most ever in a Big Ten game. Izaiah Brockington added 18 points and John Harrar had 15 points and 10 boards, his eighth game with double-figure rebounds.
Top scorers were shut down at both ends of the court. Buckeyes leader Duane Washington Jr., averaging 15.3 points, was held to just eight points on 2-for-11 shooting. Penn State’s top scorer, Myreon Jones, who averages 15.9 points, was held to 10.
Clemson 54, (25) Louisville 50: Aamir Simms had 16 points, Al-Amir Dawes added 15 and Clemson turned up the defense to beat Louisville in Clemson, S.C., and break a three-game losing streak.
It was a much needed lift for the Tigers (10-4, 4-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who were ranked as high as No. 12 this season until dropping their past three by an average of 24 points
The prospects of ending it against the Cardinals (10-4, 5-3) and their dynamic scorer Carlik Jones seemed slim, too, with Louisville averaging better than 70 points.
However, Clemson clamped down throughout the contest and held Jones, an 18-point a game scorer, to just 11 points on 4-of-14 shooting. He missed five of his six attempts from behind the arc.
Hunter Tyson's jumper with 7:34 left put the Tigers up for good while Louisville couldn't buy a bucket as it missed six of its next seven shots.
When Dawes connected for his fourth 3-pointer of the game with 2:51 left, Clemson had its biggest lead of the game at 49-41.
Louisville closed to 49-45, but Simms converted a three-point play to build back the lead.
The Cardinals, who shot 32%, had their fewest points in a game this season.
Louisville came in hoping to stay in that next tier behind Virginia, perfect so far in the league at 7-0. The Cardinals bounced back from two straight defeats with a win over Duke this past Saturday and hoped to carry that momentum into Clemson.
But the Tigers have won the past two meetings here including a 77-62 drubbing over then-No. 5 Louisville a season ago.
This game was originally set for March 3 until both team has to postpone contests with Boston College this week (Clemson on Tuesday, Louisville this coming Saturday) because of coronavirus concerns within the Eagles program. So the ACC sent the Cardinals South and freed up the March date for potential make up games for both teams.
(2) Baylor 107, Kansas State 59: Davion Mitchell made seven 3-pointers while scoring a career-high 31 points, MaCio Teague added 18 points and No. 2 Baylor got another lopsided victory over Kansas State in Waco, Texas.
After last month becoming the first opponent since 1992 to score 100 points at Kansas State in a 31-point victory, the Bears (15-0, 8-0 Big 12) jumped out to a 31-point lead in the first 11 1/2 minutes in the rematch. Teague already had 11 points with three 3-pointers, and Wildcats coach Bruce Weber had already used two of his timeouts by then.
Mitchell, whose previous career high had been 20 against Kansas State in the Dec. 19 game, finished 12-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-9 beyond the arc. His five assists included a pass to Matthew Mayer for a layup that made it 36-5. Only seconds after that, Mitchell had a steal that led to a short jumper by Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua to cap Baylor's second run of 18 consecutive points already in the game. The Bears had another 18-0 run in the second half.
Jared Butler added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Mayer had 10 points for Baylor, which hadn't scored 100 points twice against an opponent in the same season since 1978-79 against TCU. It was the Bears' second-largest margin of victory ever in a Big 12 game.
Nijel Pack had 11 points to lead Kansas State (5-12, 1-8), which has lost its last eight games.
Baylor would have had a 31-point halftime lead if not for Antonio Gordon's 3-pointer to end the first half, a shot from more than half court that he banked in after picking up a loose ball that Butler lost.
That buzzer-beater got the Wildcats within 54-26, then they opened the second half with a 6-2 run. But they never got closer. Baylor then had its third 18-0 run in the game with Mark Vital and Mitchell both scoring eight points in that five-minute spurt.
(14) Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55: Micah Potter had 23 points and 12 rebounds and No. 14 Wisconsin slipped past Maryland in College Park, Md., after blowing most of an 18-point halftime lead.
D'Mitrik Trice added 13 to help the Badgers (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) avenge a surprise loss to the Terrapins (9-8, 3-7) last month and bounce back from a home defeat to Ohio State over the weekend.
But it sure wasn't easy. After limiting Maryland to 25% shooting in taking a 38-20 lead at the break, Wisconsin let the margin dwindle to three points with 11:45 remaining.
The Terrapins opened the second half with an 8-0 run, then rattled off nine straight points to make it 43-40. Minutes later, however, Potter converted his third three-point play of the game and added a 3-pointer for a 52-42 advantage.
That was enough to dispatch the pesky Terrapins, who got 18 points from Aaron Wiggins and 13 from Donta Scott. Maryland was seeking its fourth victory over a ranked team, the second in a row after winning at Minnesota on Saturday.
Potter went 8 for 12 from the field, 4 for 6 beyond the arc and sank all three of his foul shots. Limited to four points in the first meeting between the teams on Dec. 28, the 6-foot-10 junior fell one point short of matching his career high in the rematch.
Wisconsin finished with a 38-31 rebounding advantage and limited the Terrapins to 36 percent shooting. The Badgers came in allowing only 62.2 points per game in conference play and lowered that figure with aggressive defense that was adept at keeping Maryland out of the paint.
Potter scored 14 points and Wisconsin held the Terps to 7-for-28 shooting — 2 for 14 beyond the arc — in the first half.
Maryland missed 11 of its first 13 shots, all seven from 3-point range, and fell behind 14-4 just before the midpoint of the first half.
It was 24-14 before Potter drilled a 3-pointer and added a three-point play for a 14-point cushion. Two minutes later, Potter was fouled on a tip-in and made the free throw to make it 33-18.