AJ Lawson scored 22 points, Seventh Woods added 12 and South Carolina beat No. 22 Florida 72-66 on Wednesday night, potentially making the Gators’ return to the rankings a brief one.
Keyshawn Bryant added eight points for the Gamecocks, including six in a decisive 13-1 run over the final 6:37 to close the game. That spurt turned a six-point deficit into an unlikely road victory.
Bryant scored on two dunks and a putback, a microcosm of Florida’s issues all night. South Carolina (5-6, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) dominated the Gators (10-5, 6-4) inside, outscoring them 50-30 in the paint and getting 13 offensive rebounds.
Florida was playing its first game as a ranked team in more than 14 months. The Gators snuck into the Top 25 after winning four in a row, including victories against No. 6 Tennessee and at No. 11 West Virginia.
But they looked nothing like the same team against South Carolina coach Frank Martin’s tough and scrappy bunch.
The Gamecocks pounded the ball in the lane early and often, so many times that Florida ended the game with 12 blocks. But the strategy worked as Lawson made 9 of 16 shots to go along with eight rebounds. Bryant added seven boards.
Tre Mann led Florida with 17 points and eight rebounds. Noah Locke added 15 on five 3-pointers. Colin Castleton chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and seven blocks, his fourth outing with at least five blocks in the last six games.
But Castleton and fellow big man Omar Payne got schooled in and around the rim.
(10) Alabama 78, LSU 60: Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and No. 10 Alabama beat LSU in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, widening its lead in the Southeastern Conference standings.
The Crimson Tide held a six-point lead at halftime and opened the second half on an 11-2 run, and the Tigers could not catch up.
After setting a league record with 23 made 3-pointers in their previous matchup on Jan. 19, Alabama (15-4, 10-0 SEC) showed it has multiple ways to win, this time by holding LSU (11-5, 6-4) to its lowest scoring output of the season.
Cameron Thomas scored 22 points for LSU, which shot 16 more free throws than the home team but struggled from the floor, shooting 31%. The Tigers came in averaging 82.9 points per game and their previous season low in scoring was 69 in a loss to Kentucky.
Five players scored in double figures for Alabama, including Juwan Gary with a season-high 12 points.
Pittsburgh 83, (16) Virginia Tech 72: Xavier Johnson scored a career-high 32 points and Pittsburgh beat Virginia Tech in Pittsburgh to end a three-game skid.
Johnson had been slumping, scoring a total of 26 points in the three losses, and was held out of Pitt's starting lineup for the first time this season and second time in his three-year career. He shot 11 of 17 from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, as the Panthers (9-5, 5-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) had their way against a usually stingy Virginia Tech defense.
Pittsburgh beat a ranked opponent for the first time since January 2019.
Keve Aluma scored 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including 4 of 6 from long range, for the Hokies (13-4, 7-3), who were coming off a win over then-No. 8 Virginia. Justyn Mutts added 17 points.
Panthers leading scorer Justin Champagnie had 13 rebounds and 10 points, his eighth double-double. Ithiel Horton, who also came off the bench for the first time this season, scored 15 points.
Virginia Tech led by as many as six points in the second half and trailed by two with 7:30 remaining before Pitt pulled away with a 13-0 run.
East Carolina 82, (5) Houston 73: Jayden Gardner had 21 points and 15 rebounds to help East Carolina stun Houston in Greenville, North Carolina, securing the Pirates' first win against a ranked opponent in nearly two decades.
Tremont Robinson-White added 17 points for East Carolina, which defied season-long offensive struggles against one of the nation's top defensive teams. East Carolina shot 47% and made 11 of 24 3-pointers — and more impressively, the Pirates led for the last 12-plus minutes against a Houston team that struggled to make much of anything after halftime.
East Carolina (8-6, 2-6 American Athletic Conference) hadn't won a game in more than a month between five straight losses and three postponements. But the Pirates found an unforgettable way to end a 33-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams, though it came with no fans to storm the court in celebration and only a limited number of attendees in Minges Coliseum due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Houston (15-2, 10-2) came in as KenPom's No. 2-ranked defense, allowing 86 points per 100 possessions, while also ranking as one of the nation's top rebounding teams. But the Cougars didn't do much to hold down the Pirates in either category while their offense sputtered.
DeJon Jarreau matched his career high with 25 points to lead the Cougars, who had won nine straight meetings dating to 2015, including wins by double-digit margins on ECU's home floor in each of the past four seasons. But top scorer Quentin Grimes struggled to just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.
St. John's 70, (3) Villanova 59: Posh Alexander scored 16 points and St. John's smothered No. 3 Villanova, upsetting the ice-cold Wildcats in New York to halt their nine-game winning streak.
Julian Champagnie had 14 points — all in the second half — and a career-high 13 rebounds for the suddenly surging Red Storm (12-7, 6-6 Big East), who have won five straight games and six of seven.
With active hands all over the court, St. John's turned up its pressure defense and forced the experienced Wildcats (11-2, 6-1) into 17 turnovers and 32% shooting in an ugly performance. Villanova fell behind 58-41 with about 6:45 left and was held 12 points below its previous season low for its first loss since Nov. 28 to Virginia Tech in overtime.
Villanova went nearly four weeks between games because of coronavirus issues before returning with a Jan. 19 win over Seton Hall.
St. John's has been a surprising thorn in Villanova's side recently, with wins over a top-ranked Wildcats team in February 2018 and against the defending national champions in 2019.
The latest victory gave St. John's its first four-game Big East winning streak since the 2014-15 NCAA Tournament team. Three of those wins came on the road.
Alexander, an energetic freshman guard who leads the Big East steals, added six assists and four rebounds.
Caleb Daniels scored 16 points for Villanova, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 14.
Champagnie, the Big East's leading scorer at 19.8 points per game coming in, shot 0 for 4 in the first half. Alexander picked up the slack with 10 points and St. John's went into the locker room with a 30-27 advantage.
Georgetown 86, (15) Creighton 79: Jahvon Blair scored 21 points to lead four Georgetown players in double figures, and the Hoyas used their best shooting in weeks to build a big lead and beat Creighton in Omaha, Nebraska.
Georgetown (5-8, 3-5 Big East), a 13-point underdog, won its second straight after a three-week layoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak. The Hoyas won for the first time in five road games and beat the Bluejays at CHI Health Center for the first time in six tries.
Creighton (13-5, 9-4) came in off three straight wins, but the Bluejays were not sharp in any of them. They turned in another unpolished performance, and this time they couldn't overcome it.
Blair made a season-high six 3-pointers, the biggest coming with 1:34 left when he banked one in from the wing as the shot clock was about to expire. That put the Hoyas up 79-70.
Chudier Bile had 15 of his 17 points in the second half and Jamorko Pickett had a season-high five 3s and finished with 16 points. Qudus Wahab added 12 points.
Georgetown entered the game as the second-worst shooting team in the Big East. The Hoyas hit 50% from the field, their best mark since Dec. 13 against St. John's, and were 10 for 21 on 3s.
Denzel Mahoney led the Bluejays with 20 points. Mitch Ballock added 16 points and Christian Bishop and Marcus Zegarowski had 14 apiece.
The Bluejays rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to tie it at 44 on Zegarowski's 3 early in the second half. Blair's 3 the next trip down the court put the Hoyas ahead again, and they were up 67-57 on Bile's steal and layup.
Bishop converted Zegarowski's pass into a reverse dunk to pull the Bluejays within 72-66 and force Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing to call a timeout with 4:39 left. The Bluejays got no closer.
Georgetown, which entered the game hitting 35% of its 3-pointers, made its first five and 8 of 13 in its best half of shooting from distance this season.
Pickett’s fourth 3 gave the Hoyas their biggest lead of the half, 42-31. Creighton scored eight straight points before Donald Carey’s jumper in the lane made it 44-39 at the break.
(14) Virginia 64, North Carolina State 57: Sam Hauser and Trey Murphy III each scored 18 points and No. 14 Virginia produced a strong finishing stretch to beat North Carolina State in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Jay Huff added 12 points for the Cavaliers (12-3, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had their 15-game ACC winning streak stretching to last season halted Saturday night at then-No. 20 Virginia Tech.
Jericole Hellems poured in 23 points before fouling out for N.C. State (7-7, 3-6), which won just one game in January.
Hellems’ jumper gave the Wolfpack a 46-45 lead with less than 6½ minutes remaining as Virginia endured an eight-minute stretch without a field goal.
Hauser hit a 3-pointer to break the drought, allowing the Cavaliers to build a 50-46 edge with 5:38 to play. Huff converted a three-point play to stretch the lead to 55-48.
Hauser scored 11 points in the first 10 minutes, pushing Virginia to a 19-13 advantage. Five minutes later, Hellems reached the 14-point mark and the Wolfpack led 22-19, aided by the Cavaliers’ 6½-minute scoring drought. Virginia scored the next nine points and led 28-24 at the break.
Virginia won its seventh straight road game in the series.