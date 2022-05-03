Officials within the NCAA came out recently to express their concern with athletic boosters and donors using name, image and likeness in order to allow themselves to become more involved in the recruiting process, according to reporting by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.
Administrators are looking to implement guidelines that clarify that collectives led by boosters are prohibited from being involved in the recruiting process.
“We let things get out of hand,” one NCAA official told Sports Illustrated. “We have to get the boosters out of contacting recruits and bartering with them.”
The NCAA will look throughout the process for schools that have not monitored their donors’ spending and will handout sanctions to the universities that have not followed guidelines.
This week, over 200 administrators and coaches from more than four conferences will meet in Phoenix for annual spring meetings where the new guidelines will be reviewed. The guidelines are set to be discussed following the spring meetings by the NCAA Board of Directors on Monday.