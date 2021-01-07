Columbia College women’s basketball rallied late to defeat Missouri Baptist 60-54 on Thursday in St. Louis.
Missouri Baptist came back from 16 points down to take as much as a five-point lead in the fourth quarter. But the Cougars, led by Mallory Shetley’s 17 points, outscored the Spartans 19-10 in the final frame to win.
Columbia (3-2, 1-0 American Midwest Conference) takes on Health Sciences & Pharmacy at 1 p.m. Saturday at home.
Columbia men’s basketball falls on the road
Columbia men’s basketball also allowed a second-half surge to Missouri Baptist on Thursday but, unlike the women, could not come back, losing 67-51 in St. Louis.
The Spartans outscored the Cougars 37-26 after halftime and led by as many as 20 points. Harrison Vickers led Columbia (6-3, 0-1 AMC) with 12 points.
Columbia plays Health Sciences & Pharmacy next at 3 p.m. Saturday at home.
Stephens' game against Harris-Stowe postponed
Stephens College basketball’s contest set for Thursday at Harris-Stowe State was postponed, with a new date to be announced as soon as soon as its determined.
The Stars (0-1, 0-1 AMC) face No. 22 Columbia College at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Southwell Complex.