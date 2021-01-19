After a COVID-19 related delay, Columbia College men’s basketball returned to the court Tuesday, defeating Lyon College 74-63 at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
The Cougars (9-3, 3-1 AMC) extended their current winning streak to three games. The program now has five consecutive wins against Lyon College.
The game consistently tilted in Columbia’s favor. The Cougars took a nine-point lead into the half, which soon extended to a double-digit lead early in the second half. By the 10 minute mark, Columbia held a 13-point advantage, and rarely deviated too far from that margin of lead for the remainder of the game.
Junior Tony Burks led Columbia in scoring with 19 points. Freshman Carson Parker also had a productive evening, with 16 points and eight rebounds.
The Cougars have a quick turnaround , returning to the court to face Williams Baptist College at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Walnut Ridge, Ark.
Columbia College women’s basketball fall to Lyon for first conference loss in 2021
Columbia College women’s basketball continued its season with a 64-58 loss to Lyon College at the Southwell Complex in Columbia.
The defeat is Columbia’s third of the season and first in conference play. The Cougars (7-3, 5-1 AMC) had been on a five-game winning streak but came up against strong opposition in the Scots, who remain unbeaten in 2021.
With 10 minutes left on the clock, Columbia led 47-42, but Lyon’s 22-point fourth quarter was ultimately enough to clinch the victory.
Sophomore Sofia Popp led Columbia with 19 points and three assists. Freshman Mallory Shetley added 17 points and four assists.
Next up for Columbia is Williams Baptist College at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Walnut Ridge, Ark.
Stephens College basketball still without a win in 2021
Stephens College was beaten by the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis 62-45. The defeat means the Stars (0-5) still have not won in 2021.
Senior Ida Pieschl led Stephens with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the defeat.
The teams were tied at 24 at the half, but the Eutectics came out strong and outscored the Stars 24-6 in the third quarter to take control of the game. This was Stephens’ first defeat in 13 home games against the Eutectics.
The Stars will next play Hannibal-LaGrange University at 6 p.m. Thursday in Hannibal.