Columbia College baseball swept its doubleheader against Harris-Stowe State to win move the Cougars win streak to ten. Columbia didn’t allow a run in either contest, winning the games 8-0 and 11-0.
Columbia (28-5, 9-2 American Midwest Conference) scored three runs in the first, which allowed starting pitcher Dan Fick to cruise through the game. Harris-Stowe (14-16, 4-7) managed just three in the game against Fick, who tossed a complete-game shutout in the contest.
Fick struck out seven, walked two and hit three batters. He moved to 4-1 on the season.
Columbia also had seven extra-base hits in the contest, including a triple and home run from Braden Desonia. Indy Stanley and Bryce Torricelli also went deep in the contest.
The second game was a near carbon copy of the first, with Columbia grabbing a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning which allowed game two starter Bryce Taylor to roll. Taylor also pitched a complete-game, striking out six, issuing no walks and allowing six hits. Taylor moved to 4-1.
Stanley hit his second homer of the day in the first inning along with a double, two walks and four RBI. The top three of the order Columbia finished a combined 6-10 with six of Columbia’s nine walks and seven of Columbia’s eleven runs.
Columbia scored six runs in the 8th inning, forcing a mercy rule victory. Columbia wraps up its series against the Hornets at noon Sunday in St. Louis.
CC sweeps doubleheader against Central Baptist
Columbia College softball won its 10th straight game and stayed unbeaten in conference play after sweeping Central Baptist 6-4 and 16-1. The Cougars conference win streak moved to 31 after the victories.
The Cougars (20-10, 10-0 AMC) were clinging to a 3-2 lead going into the top of the seventh before the Mustangs (15-15, 5-3) fell apart. Central Baptist right fielder Averie Ayers committed an error that led to three unearned runs crossing the plate to give Columbia a 6-2 lead.
Central Baptist scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh off of starter Lexi Dickerson, but the Mustangs rally was cut short by Madison Ramsey, who struck out two and got a groundout to end the game.
Dickerson pitched sixed innings, allowing four runs and picking up the win to move to 5-3 on the season, while Madison Ramsey picked up her first save of the year.
Avgustina Arbova and Karolina Arbova combined to go 5-8 with three RBI in the contest.
Columbia did all of its damage in the first four innings of the second game, including putting seven runs on the board in the fourth. The Cougars had 13 hits, drew seven walks and struck out just once in the contest.
Karolina Arbova went 3-3 with four RBI and a one of Columbia’s three home runs in the game along with Athena Wheeler and Taylor Barnes. Wheeler knocked in three runs and Barnes had four RBI.
Ella Schouten cruised to a complete game, allowing three hits, issuing no free passes and one unearned run. Schouten also struck out four batters and moved to 10-3.
Columbia will be back in action against Stephens College at 2 p.m. Friday in a doubleheader at the Antimi Softball Complex.
Stephens softball splits series with Williams Baptist
After giving up two runs in the seventh inning, Stephens softball avoided disaster in the eighth inning to defeat Williams Baptist 6-5 but dropped Game 2 8-2.
Grace Tath (3-3) picked up the win for the Stephens (8-16, 3-7), going the distance while allowing six hits and four earned runs.
The loss belongs to Tori Kierbach (0-4) who pitched the final three innings after Cassidi Doyle was pulled in the fifth inning after allowing five earned runs.
The Stars did most of their damage in the third inning with a three-RBI double by Gillian Hale. The Stars made it 4-0 thanks to an error throw to first with two outs in the inning.
The Eagles responding in the bottom of the frame with three runs.
Although the Stars got another run in the fifth, the game was sent to extras thanks to two Stars errors.
With an out in the eighth, Jaylee Garcia’s sac-fly to right field brought Tatianna Hawkins home for Stephens’ third-ever win against Williams Baptist.
Maddie Wallace (4-5) went all seven innings for Williams Baptist in the second game, allowing 10 hits but giving up two earned runs with four strikeouts.
The loss went to Hale (2-7) after allowing 10 hits and six earned runs in 5⅓ innings.
Stephens next games are a doubleheader against Health Sciences and Pharmacy at noon Tuesday in St. Louis. The Stars have won the past four meetings between the two teams.