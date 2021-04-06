Columbia College baseball extended its winning streak to 11 on Tuesday and did so in dominant fashion.
Facing Missouri Valley, a program it had won its only two previous matchups against, the Cougars prevailed on the backs of hot bats to sweep the doubleheader.
Columbia picked up two high-scoring wins, taking the first game 24-9 and beating the Vikings 20-2 in seven innings in Game 2.
In the first game of the day, six different Cougar batters recorded three RBI or more. Kole Ficken and Dalton Bealmer each recorded four. Three others drove at least one runner home.
The tone was set for Game 1 in Columbia’s first three trips to home plate.
Kenny Piper doubled on the second pitch of the game. Brad Prebay made it on base next, via a walk. Columbia’s third batter was Dalton Bealmer, who proceeded to do what he has done on 10 other occasions this season: hit a home run.
He knocked one out of the park, putting the Cougars up by three runs, and they weren’t done there. Justin Randle had a two-run home run two at-bats later. Columbia’s eighth batter, Ficken, matched Bealmer’s earlier efforts, smashing a three-run homer.
Missouri Valley put up enough runs in the contest to surpass the Cougars’ first-inning total but had no answer from the mound, as the Cougars went on to score on 16 more occasions.
In Game 2, Columbia’s batters were back in full force, and its pitchers were much better.
Where its four pitchers allowed 13 hits and recorded eight errors in the first matchup, they gave up just six hits and one error in Game 2.
Much to the chagrin of the Vikings, the Cougars weren’t for letting up in their at-bats, either.
Piper had the Vikings’ number in the second game, racking up a giant nine RBI in an 18-run win. He homered on the very first pitch of the game and then proceeded to score three more runs.
Columbia will next face Missouri Baptist at 2 p.m. Friday in Columbia.