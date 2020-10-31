Weirdness inevitably ensued during a game on Halloween.
Columbia fell behind by 17 points to McPherson College in the second half. The game featured 35 fouls, players getting knocked to the ground several times and coaches’ raspy voices from yelling at officials before Columbia scratched and clawed its way back. The Cougars ultimately fell short in the emotional game 86-81.
Up by seven points at halftime, McPherson (2-0) heated up from behind the 3-point line, making seven from beyond the arc in the first ten minutes of the second half.
“There was a few possessions where I felt like we didn’t do a great job communicating or defending guys exactly how we wanted to,” Columbia (1-1) coach Tomas Brock said. “But there were a couple possessions where we did a pretty decent job defensively and contested the shot. Credit to them, they jumped up and made them.”
The door opened a crack for Columbia with seven minutes left in the game when senior forward Jack Fritsche knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 12. A foul away from the ball gave possession right back to the Cougars, who capitalized when Cameron VanLeer made a floater.
“I was proud of our team for how they battled back after we gave them a big lead there in the second half,”Brock said. “So I was pleased with our resolve and fight to get back in the game. Just need to do a better job early in the contest, especially on the defensive end of the court.”
Three days after a deliberate and patient offensive game led the Cougars to a 44-point win over Central Christian College of the Bible, McPherson dictated the pace, especially in the first half. The Cougars ran off most Columbia misses to turn the game into a track meet.
Columbia switched to a three-quarter-court press in the second, throwing McPherson out of its rhythm and returning the pace to one that suited its strengths in the second half.
“I thought we got kind of sped up, took some quick shots early, and once we kind of found a pace and were able to slow them down with the press, then that changed the game,” Brock said.
On the second possession of the game, several Bulldogs converged Columbia forward Carson Parker as he tried to corral a defensive rebound, taking away any space and eventually poking it loose. It set the tone for the swarming physicality McPherson played with throughout the game.
The Bulldogs forced the Cougars out of their comfort zone on the defensive end, jumping passing lanes and closing out hard on any 3-point attempts. Columbia shot 9-26 from behind the arc and committed 10 turnovers, most of them in the first half.
“They’re (McPherson) older and physically more mature, but then also had a little more maturity in how they played the game,” Brock said. “And that’s something that we gotta continue to work and grow.”
Amid the frenetic game, Tony Burks was a steadying presence for Columbia. The junior college transfer had 26 points on 8-for-15 shooting and four assists, including a pair of slick feeds inside to Parker for easy baskets, taking advantage of McPherson’s aggressiveness on the outside.
“He’s extremely quick and I felt like when he was getting to the paint, good things were happening for us on the offensive end,” Brock said. “It was a game where some of the older guys maybe had a little more success just because they’ve been in that environment, and Tony’s one of those guys.”