In an evenly matched contest, Columbia College men’s soccer’s match against Central Methodist ended in a scoreless draw Wednesday night in Fayette.

The 15th-ranked Columbia and No. 22 Eagles each had 11 shots, but only two were on goal for the Cougars. Central Methodist recorded three shots on goal.

