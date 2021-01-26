Aaron Shockley was announced as the new director of eSports by the Columbia College athletics department Monday.
Shockley joins Columbia from Central Methodist, where he had served as the director and head coach of eSports since May 2019. Shockley led three teams at Central Methodist to the conference finals in the 2020 season and led the program to 19 playoff appearances in his career.
According to a Columbia College press release, Shockley will assist in the expansion of Columbia's eSports program. He has previously fielded teams in League of Legends, Rainbow 6 Siege and Rocket League.
Columbia's eSports had a 7-1 record in the 2020 season. The program currently has no scheduled events in 2021.