Before Thursday’s game against St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Columbia College women’s basketball coach Taylor Possail challenged his team.
After narrowly escaping in their wins against Missouri Baptist and Lindenwood-Belleville, Possail wanted to see the Cougars play and compete for all 40 minutes against the Eutectics. St. Louis College of Pharmacy had yet to beat a conference foe with a winning record and entered the matchup with a 24-point loss earlier this week.
Columbia College (22-5, 18-3 AMC) responded, dominating St. Louis College of Pharmacy (7-19, 4-17 AMC) from start to finish in its 84-45 win.
“I thought we’d been playing well, we just haven’t been taking advantage of opportunities that were there for us offensively,” Possail said. “(Tonight) I thought we were successful in that goal.”
The Cougars didn’t immediately find their groove offensively, leading 14-9 eight minutes into the game. They got a spark from forward Ukari McKinney, who started to establish a paint presence after sealing her defender twice, once drawing a foul and converting a layup on the other.
“I appreciate every time I go in, Coach (Possail) tells me to be a bully,” McKinney said. “That motivates me a lot.”
McKinney’s four straight points ignited a 27-2 Cougar run, highlighted with sharp 3-point shooting. Possail credited the offensive burst to McKinney’s ability to get the Eutectics defense on its heals.
“When Mai and Ukari are playing the way they are, things look really good for us,” Possail said.
“We start hitting some shots, hit 11 3s and that’s all because of our post game to start.”
Three of the Cougars’ makes from behind the arc came from senior point guard Jordan Alford. She finished with a double-double in 22 minutes and grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
“I just went in there and crashed,” Alford said. “Whenever I rebound the ball, I feel like we can get in our transition game faster and I feel like that’s where we’re most effective against teams.”
Because the game was out of reach in the second half, all 15 Cougars saw at least five minutes of action. Junior Skyler Beeson played 12 minutes and was an unlikely highlight off the bench, scoring eight points, six higher than her season average.
“I do love cheering my teammates on,” McKinney said. “I like seeing them play, I like seeing them score. It brings a smile to my face.”
The team will look to replicate this success 1:00 p.m. Saturday against crosstown rival Stephens College.
“We are going to come with a focus and a mentality that our goal on Saturday is to win, but our goal is also to build for March,” Possail said.
Eutectics spoil senior night for Cougars’ men’s basketball in major upset win
It was only fitting that St. Louis College of Pharmacy senior Jordan Anderson made the play to ice the game.
With 17 seconds remaining and Columbia College men’s basketball trailing 76-71, Cougar senior Justin Shaw’s 3-pointer bounced off the back iron and Anderson skied over everybody for the long rebound near the free-throw line. CC (18-10, 13-7 AMC) was forced to foul and although Anderson missed both free throws, seemingly the first time he missed anything all night, the game was over.
Anderson hit tough shot after tough shot down the stretch for the Eutectics (5-20, 3-16 AMC), shooting 13-of-17 for 31 points, grabbing five rebounds and recording three steals.
“We didn’t do a good enough job guarding him obviously, but at the same time, you gotta give him credit,” coach Tomas Brock said. “He made some really good shots, he shot the 3 really well and also got to the basket, so it’s hard to guard somebody when they’re doing both those things well.”
The Eutectics came into the game on a major skid, losing the past six contests. The Cougars jumped on them early, leading by as much as 17 in the first half. But their lead was cut to 11 at the half, keeping the game within reach.
In the second half, the St. Louis College of Pharmacy zone gave the Cougars trouble. The lead was erased less than five minutes into the second half.
“(In the) second half, we started to be casual on defense and on offense they bothered us with the zone and we couldn’t find a solution,” senior forward Thibault Benabid said.
CC shot 32% from the field, with two of its senior leaders, Justin Shaw and Adam Mennemeyer, combining to shoot 7 for 29.
“I think tonight we got a little tight at times and we were thinking too much about open shots and unfortunately we couldn’t hit them,” Brock said. “Give coach (Danny) Brown and Pharmacy credit, they went to that zone and that kinda changed the game and we didn’t do a good enough job attacking it.”
The loss puts the Cougars in fourth place in the conference, but still one back of first place with two road games next week.
Columbia College men’s basketball The men returns to action in an AMC matchup at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against Central Baptist College in Conway, Arkansas.