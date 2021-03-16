In its first event of the spring, Columbia College men’s golf’s second-string roster upset the order Monday and Tuesday at the Missouri Valley Spring Invite.
The Cougars’ B Team recorded scores of 291, 282 and 297 to place second in the event at 6-over par, nine strokes behind the champion, William Woods, and 19 strokes ahead of Columbia’s A team, which finished in fifth at 25-over at Indian Foothills Golf Course in Marshall.
William Woods finished 3-under for the event to take the team honors. The Owls started the final round two strokes behind Columbia’s B team, but a 2-under 286 in the final round was enough to secure the victory.
Logan Smith of the Owls blew away the competition in the individual component, finishing 15-under for the tournament after rounds of 68, 67 and 66. Smith’s closest challenge came from Geronimo Narizzano of Southeast Community College who finished the event 12 strokes adrift at 3-under.
Columbia’s best-placed individual was senior Tanner Elder, representing the B team. Elder finished the event in fifth to claim All-Tournament honors, posting rounds of 71, 68 and 76 to finish 1-under.
Elder’s showing marks his best-ever finish for the Cougars.
Four other Columbia players placed in the top 10 at the event; two from the A team and two from the B team.
Kanon Kendrick and Cameron Vanleer posted the A roster’s best finishes at 2-over and 3-over to finish tied for seventh and 10th, respectively. Alongside Kendrick were Laithan Sublette and Trey Burton at 2-over, both representing the B team. Burton began the day closest to Smith’s lead, trailing him by four strokes, but posted a final-round 7-over 79 to drop out of contention and into a tie for seventh.
The full leaderboard for the Missouri Valley Spring Invite can be found here.