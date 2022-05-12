The field for the 2022 NAIA Baseball National Championship was announced Thursday and Columbia College saw its name drawn. The Cougars will be the fourth seed in the Upland Bracket.
The Cougars enter the tournament after a 38-12 season and a runner-up finish in the American Midwest Conference. They face fifth-seeded Bryan College, which finished 27-26, at noon Monday in Upland, Indiana. Bryan lost in its conference championship to Tennessee Wesleyan.
Should the Cougars advance, they will take on the No. 1-seeded Southeastern. Southeastern finished the season 51-3 and as the unanimous top NAIA team in the nation.