It came down to the last day of the regular season, but Columbia College baseball will take the No. 1 seed into the American Midwest Conference postseason.
After splitting a doubleheader on Day 1 of a four-game series against Central Baptist on Friday, the Cougars needed to win both games of their Saturday doubleheader to guarantee the top seed in the conference tournament, with Missouri Baptist hot on their tails in the race for the top spot.
Despite results elsewhere falling in its favor, Columbia swept the Mustangs to secure the regular-season title, winning the first game 18-1 in seven innings and the second game 6-5 in 10 innings Saturday in Conway, Arkansas.
Missouri Baptist needed to win twice Saturday to have any chance of securing its 20th regular-season championship. But after it dropped the first game of two against a then-7-13 Harris-Stowe, Columbia’s route to its second title became easier.
The 17-run win in the first game of the day sealed the deal as four different players hit homers.
In the first at-bat, Kenny Pipe hit the fourth pitch of the day over the right-field fence to get the game started. Justin Randle followed with a two-run home run in the top of the second, Kole Ficken added one over the left-field wall in the sixth and Dalton Bealmer hit his 16th of the season later in the inning to make the score 16-1.
Game 2 would have been a much more tense affair had it not been for Missouri Baptist’s surprise defeat earlier in the day.
With the teams tied 5-5 after nine innings, Randle homered on a 3-1 count in the first at-bat of the 10th to score what turned out to be the game-winning run. The graduate student also had three RBI in the matchup prior to the home run.
Columbia’s (33-9, 18-3 AMC) postseason will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday in O’Fallon. It will play Lyon College or the winner of the play-in game between Central Baptist and Hannibal-LaGrange. The Cougars have never won the AMC championship.