Columbia College baseball beat Baptist Bible 13-1 and 14-2 in its doubleheader sweep Tuesday at Battle, outscoring the Patriots 27-3. The Cougars won their eighth straight game and completed a third consecutive sweep.
In Game 1, Columbia had four players register more than one RBI — Indy Stanley with four, Cade Carlson with three and Tom McKenna and Kole Ficken with two.
Stanley was a triple short of the cycle — each of his three hits sent a runner home, including two on a home run to center field in the bottom of the first.
Jake Deakins picked up the win to move to 4-1 on the season for the Cougars, giving up no runs over 1⅓ innings. He struck out two Patriots.
Columbia outhit Baptist Bible 13-5 in the opening game.
The Cougars carried their offense into Game 2, totaling 12 hits to Baptist Bible’s three.
Six Columbia players had more than one RBI — Bryce Torricelli, Tegan Woods, Kellen Williamson, Ficken, Jarrett Newell and Ian Nolph.
Torricelli had a team-high three hits, hitting three doubles and sending a run home on each of his extra-base hits.
Cougars pitcher Travis Bassford earned his third win this season, allowing no runs in one inning while striking out three batters.
Columbia (26-5, 7-2 American Midwest Conference) will be back in action in a doubleheader against Harris-Stowe (14-13, 4-5) at 1 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.
CC lacrosse wins fourth straight, beats Midland
Columbia College lacrosse won its fourth straight game, defeating Midland 14-6 Tuesday in Columbia.
The Cougars got off to a hot start, scoring seven goals in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Columbia’s defense was the story, keeping the Warriors off the scoresheet. The Cougars added four to their tally in the second.
Joseph Reed netted three goals for Columbia in the first half and finished the game with a team-high 10 shots.
It was an even second half; both teams scored three goals.
John Thomas scored two of the Cougars’ second-half goals, finishing the game with three. Thomas is Columbia’s top scorer this season with 24 goals.
Heading into Tuesday, Cougars goalie Bryce Peltier was third in the NAIA with 136 saves this season. On Tuesday, he made 11 saves on 17 shots.
Meanwhile, Midland goalie Jamison Evers recorded six saves on 20 shots.
Columbia (6-5, 4-2 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) will look to win its fifth straight game at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Louis against in-state rival Missouri Baptist (3-6, 3-4).
CC men’s golf finishes tied for fourth in Prairie Dunes Collegiate
Columbia College men’s golf carded a 41-over 601 and placed tied for fourth in the Prairie Dunes Collegiate at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.
Iowa Western Community College won the tournament, posting 575 — six strokes ahead of Southwestern Christian in second.
After shooting even-par 70 in the opening round, the Cougars’ top individual scorer, Noah Wilson, posted 75 in the final round. Wilson was tied for fifth at the end of the first round but finished the tournament tied for eighth on the individual leaderboard.
Oklahoma’s Turner Hosch took home the individual title, signing for 4 under at the event.
Columbia’s Cameron VanLeer shot 151 at the event and placed tied for 30th, Kanon Kendrick scored 152 and finished tied for 32nd, Pedro Marchioni carded 153 and was tied for 36th and Drew Higgins shot 163 and was tied for 66th.
The Cougars’ next tournament will be Monday in Cherokee Village, Arkansas, in the first day of the WBU Spring Classic.