One careless inning was all it took for Columbia College baseball to drop its matchup against Central Methodist.
Leading by three runs entering the bottom of the fifth, the Cougars were cruising. They had pitched three 1-2-3 innings in the first four, and had gotten the Eagles out with two runners on base in the first.
In the fifth, the game flipped.
The Eagles put up a five-run inning and Columbia found no way back into the game Tuesday in Fayette, falling 5-4 to Central Methodist for its third defeat in five games.
Starting pitcher Travis Bassford, a Rock Bridge grad, was replaced in the fifth by Logan Stewart with runners on first and third. After three straight balls, Devon Garcia hit a fly out allowing Grant Victor to make it home and open the scoring for the Eagles.
It was the first domino to fall in a game-winning run of play for Central Methodist.
Stewart and the Cougars gave up runs in both of Central Methodist’s next at-bats to tie the game, and Josiah Imhoff came on in relief at the mound, but their fifth-inning woes weren’t yet over.
Imhoff’s first batter faced was Logan Haring, who on a 1-1 pitch hit a two-run homer over center to hand Central Methodist its first lead of the game, a lead it would never give back up.
Wyatt Towe pulled one back for Columbia, scoring on a wild throw by the Eagles’ Sergio Macias, but that would be as far as CC’s comeback would get.
Columbia’s lead came early as Kendrick Delima singled to drive Kenny Piper home and Dalton Bealmer scored on a passed ball within its first six at-bats. Jarret Newell scored in the second inning on Hayden Ludwig’s bunt.
The Cougars drop to 23-6 on the season, with half of their losses coming in their past five games.
Columbia will next face Hannibal-LaGrange in a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. Friday in Hannibal.