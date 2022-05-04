Columbia College baseball had no issues with Williams Baptist in its first game of the AMC tournament, blowing past the Eagles 11-3. The win moved the Cougars to 4-0 on the year against Williams Baptist.
Columbia (36-10) answered an Eagles run in the top of the first with three runs to take a lead the Cougars wouldn’t relinquish. Columbia tacked on three more runs in the sixth, and another five in the eighth for good measure.
AMC newcomer of the year Indy Stanley carried on his good form, tallying three hits and knocking in two runs. Center fielder David Dell and right fielder Bryce Torricelli each had two RBI as well.
Cougars starter Dan Fick turned in a solid outing, giving up three runs over 7⅓ innings. Fick also struck out four before turning the ball over to the bullpen to finish the final 1⅔ innings.
Columbia advances to take on No. 1 seed Lyon at 10 a.m. Thursday in O’Fallon. Lyon took two of the three meetings between the two in the regular season.