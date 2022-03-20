Columbia College baseball dropped its series finale against Lyon 8-0. It was the Cougars' first series loss of the season.
After splitting a doubleheader Saturday to open American Midwest Conference play, Columbia (18-5, 1-2) couldn't get anything rolling offensively. Lyon (17-11, 2-1) rode starter Alan West to a complete game to secure the win.
West allowed four hits and three walks. He struck out nine Cougars in the contest and helped himself at the plate going 2-4 with two RBI. West surrendered one run.
Columbia simply never got into a rhythm offensively. After a Braden Desonia double in the first, Columbia didn't have a runner reach second until the ninth.
The Cougars only got multiple baserunners in an inning when the game was out of reach in the ninth, and it allowed the Scots to cruise to the victory.
"He just had all his pitches working. He's a veteran," Columbia manager Darren Munns said. "He's been in our league for four or five years and threw a great game today. We've got to do a better job, but at the same time, you tip your cap to the other guy sometimes."
Cougars starter JP Schneider walked a tightrope early, finding himself in a 1-0 hole following an RBI triple from West in the first but stopped the bleeding there. Lyon loaded the bases before recording an out in the second, but Schneider struck the next three batters out to escape unharmed.
Schneider seemed to settle in after the first two innings, at one point retiring eight straight Scots batters, before leftfielder Aaron Hurd and West hit back-to-back solo home runs to make it 3-0. Schneider finished the afternoon with five innings pitched, allowing three runs on seven hits, and seven strikeouts.
"I was really pleased," Munns said. "He competed, there were a couple home runs there but he threw strikes and you know, there were some soft hits, that really created some of the mess that he had to work out of. I was really proud of his efforts."
Lyon kept it rolling against Columbia's bullpen, scoring five more runs over the final four innings. Columbia couldn't catch a break, with multiple bloopers and timely two-out hitting being the engine that drove the Scots.
Lyon hit four RBI triples, with Scots shortstop Tony Strack hitting two, and all of them came with two outs. Lyon finished the day hitting 7-16 and driving in all eight of its runs with two outs.
The Cougars will try to bounce back at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Fayette against No. 2 Central Methodist.
"You play a lot once you get rolling in the spring and you've got to have a short memory," said Munns. "We'll practice tomorrow, and then we head over there Tuesday night and we'll have our hands full. They have a great program, and I look forward to that competition."