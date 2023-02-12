Columbia College baseball moved to 6-1 Saturday, beating IU-Southeast 11-4.
The Cougars left little doubt about the outcome of the series finale, taking a 5-0 lead after two innings and an 8-4 lead after seven. The Cougars had two home runs from Brayden McGinnis, one in the second and one in the seventh.
Columbia is back in action Saturday against No. 21 Concordia University (Nebraska).
Cougars softball falls to 1-4
Columbia College softball lost 8-0 in five innings to Bellevue University Sunday morning.
Bellevue scored five runs in the first inning, capped off by a two-run homer from left fielder Myla Beckstrom. Beckstrom drove in the final run of a three-run second inning for the Bruins, drawing a bases-loaded walk to put them up 8-0.
Columbia's bats went nearly silent, picking up only three hits and two walks. The Cougars will look to get back on track Saturday in Kansas City against Park University.