Columbia College baseball moved to 6-1 Saturday, beating IU-Southeast 11-4. 

The Cougars left little doubt about the outcome of the series finale, taking a 5-0 lead after two innings and an 8-4 lead after seven. The Cougars had two home runs from Brayden McGinnis, one in the second and one in the seventh.

