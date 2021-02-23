After splitting its two games on opening day Monday, Columbia College baseball swept its opposition Tuesday to move to 3-1.
The Cougars defeated Avila 5-4 in their morning matchup before picking up a 12-10 extra-innings win against Baker in the afternoon. Both games took place at Urban Youth Academy in Kansas City and were scheduled to last seven innings.
Columbia experienced two very different endings Tuesday, mounting a 7th-inning comeback for the win in its first game and blowing a five-run lead in its second to force extra innings.
The Cougars had to work hard for their win against Avila. Down 4-0 through three innings, the Cougars proceeded to mount a slow but exacting comeback.
Kole Ficken began the proceedings for Columbia with a two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth. One inning later, Brad Prebay hit Columbia’s second home run to narrow the gap to one.
The Cougars couldn’t close the gap any further until the seventh and final inning, when it needed a run to stay alive.
With two outs, Avila gave up back-to-back errors to allow Wyatt Towe and Kendrick Delima to run in, handing the Cougars the win.
Columbia would have no such luck in its seventh inning against Baker.
Up five, Columbia gave up five runs on 11 Wildcat at-bats.
After the first three batters loaded the bases, Cougars relief pitcher Josiah Imhoff came on to close the game . Instead, the Cougars conceded five runs and the game moved to extra innings.
In stepped Dalton Bealmer.
With a full count and one out, the junior hit a 2-run home run — Columbia’s fourth homer of the game — to score the go-ahead runs. Luke Miller took the mound and threw a 1-2-3 bottom of the inning to seal it.
Bealmer, Delima, Fricken and Kenny Piper ended the game with two runs each. Bealmer and Justin Randle each recorded three RBI.
Now 3-1 on the season, Columbia will return to action with its home opener in a series against York College, beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday in Columbia.
Battle girls top Centralia in regular-season finale
Battle girls basketball ran past Centralia on Tuesday by a final score of 74-57 to close its regular season with a win.
The Spartans (10-12) started strong and finished stronger, leading 20-14 after the first quarter. They extended the lead to 18 by halftime and held Centralia at arms length the rest of the game, pushing the lead back out every time the Panthers tried to make a game of it.
Eliyah McCarthy led four Battle players in double figures with 17. Nautica Washington and Kaelyn Johnson each added 13 while Anna Sisson chipped in 12.
The Spartans will open the Class 6 District 8 tournament at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Hickman at home.
Rock Bridge boys earn dominant road win
Rock Bridge boys basketball improved to 12-7 on the season with a 68-26 win at East (Kansas City).
The Bruins will finish their regular season with a 7 p.m. Friday matchup at Helias in Jefferson City.
Central Methodist overwhelms Stephens soccer
In the first game of the spring portion of its schedule, Stephens College soccer lost 14-0 to Central Methodist in Fayette.
The Stars were dominated on the stat sheet, getting outshot 44-0 in the contest. The Eagles led 3-0 less than eight minutes into the game and were up 10-0 at halftime.
Stpehens only played one game in the fall, so it dropped to 0-2 on the season with Tuesday’s loss. It will open its American Midwest Conference slate at Lyon College at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Batesville, Arkansas.