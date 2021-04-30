In the first legs of a four-game series, Columbia College baseball split its games Friday against Central Baptist with a 6-1 win in seven innings in Game 1 and a 11-7 defeat in Game 2 in Conway, Arkansas.
The Cougars remain atop the American Midwest Conference, but since Missouri Baptist won both legs of a Friday doubleheader against Harris-Stowe, they will now need to win both games Saturday to secure the top seed in the postseason.
Columbia secured the first game on the backs of three homers. Kenny Piper hit a leadoff long ball over left field on a full count, and Kendrick Delima and Justin Randle hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the seventh to push Columbia to the winning score.
Chris Wall pitched the full seven innings in the contest, giving up two hits and striking out 14 Mustangs batters.
Starting pitcher JP Schneider and Columbia’s four relief pitchers had less success in Game 2.
Central Baptist put up three runs in each of the first three innings of the game. Schneider was replaced at the mound by Logan Stewart after giving up six earned runs in two innings. Stewart lasted one inning before Travis Bassford came on in relief. He gave up four earned runs in one inning pitched.
Down 11, the Cougars began to rally in the top of the fifth.
Randle was walked for Braden Desonia to score, and a Kellen Williamson single allowed Dalton Bealmer and Brad Prebay to add two more runs in the fifth. Piper hit a three-run home run in the ninth after a Delima groundout brought Piper home to make it 11-4 in the eighth.
But that was all the Cougars could summon in the comeback attempt, and they fell to a four-run loss.
The Cougars will finish the series and their regular season with another doubleheader against the Mustangs beginning at noon Saturday in Conway, Arkansas.