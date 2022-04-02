Columbia College baseball completed its second series sweep in a row after knocking off Hannibal-LaGrange, 13-6. It was the sixth consecutive win for the Cougars.
Hannibal (6-18, 0-9 AMC) jumped out to an early lead, tagging Columbia (24-5, 7-2) starter JP Schneider for two runs in the first. Trojans starter Kiebert Medina kept Columbia off the board for the first two innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the second, before Columbia got to him in the third.
The Cougars exploded for seven runs on five hits in the bottom of the third, sending 12 batters to the plate. Columbia was able to chase Medina from the game and put the Trojans in a hole they wouldn’t get out of.
Schneider picked up the win to move to 4-1 on the season for the Cougars, giving up three earned runs over five innings. He struck out five Trojans.
Columbia finished the game with fifteen hits, with Kole Ficken leading the way with three knocks of his own. Ficken was one of five Cougars with multiple hits.
Columbia will be back in action in a doubleheader against Baptist Bible beginning 1 p.m. Tuesday at Battle High School.
Cougars outscore Harris-Stowe 48-0 in doubleheader sweep
Columbia College softball outscored Harris-Stowe by a staggering 48-0 margin to sweep its doubleheader. The Cougars held the Hornets to just two total hits on the day while tallying 42 of their own.
Columbia (14-10, 4-0 AMC) wasted no time in game one, pummeling Harris-Stowe (0-24, 0-8) for 11 runs in the first inning of the Cougars‘ 26-0 win. Columbia sent 16 batters to the plate in the inning, the first 10 of which reached base.
Columbia went 16 for 27 with 13 walks and eight hit-by-pitches in the contest.The Cougars did not strike out in the game. Despite the parade of hits, Columbia had just three that went for extra bases. Two of these were courtesy of Karolina Arbova, who went 3-3 with two home runs, seven RBI and a walk.
Cougars starter Madison Ramsey allowed just one baserunner on a Caitlyn Chandler single in the second. Ramsey pitched all five innings, striking out 12 batters to move to 2-0 on the season.
The second game was more of the same for Columbia. The Cougars wasted no time, leading 16-0 after just two innings. Columbia went 26 for 37 with five walks as a team and had five players with three or more base hits.
Arbova hit her third homer of the day and finished 4-5 from the plate in the second game. Athena Wheeler also had a dominant showing, going 5-5 throughout the game.
Cougars starter Alyssa Roll allowed just one baserunner in her five innings of work. Roll struck out nine, did not walk a batter and allowed just one hit on a Ciara Clark-Payton single in the third. Roll picked up the victory and moved to 2-2 on the season.
Columbia will next play in a doubleheader against Health Sciences and Pharmacy at 2 p.m. Sunday in St. Louis.